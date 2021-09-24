German protesters call for climate action as close as possible to the election





BERLIN Hundreds of thousands of young people around the world on Friday took to the streets demanding action to stop the planet warming, much for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close. Protesters gathered in Bangladesh, Kenya, the Netherlands and many other places. But nowhere was the call for action more urgent than in Germany, where several hundred thousand people took to the streets in more than 400 cities, putting pressure on anyone who wins Sunday’s national election to put climate protection at the top of the agenda. tire. Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old climate activist who started Friday’s protests for the Future in Stockholm in 2018 by bypassing school as a way to embarrass the world in addressing climate change, made a guest appearance at a protest in Berlin. Yes, we have to vote and you have to vote, but remember that voting will not be enough, she told the crowd, urging them to stay motivated and keep up the pressure on politicians.

We can still reverse this. People are ready for change, she said. We seek change and we are change.

People of all ages marched through the center of Berlin, then gathered on the lawn in front of the Reichstag, where the German Parliament convenes. Thousands marched for similar protests in other cities across the country. Germans will elect new representatives to Parliament on Sunday, and never before has the issue of climate change played such a role in German elections. Despite entering office with ambitions to reduce carbon emissions in 2005, four successive governments under Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to significantly reduce Germany’s carbon footprint. Remains in the 10 most polluting countries in the world, according to the World Bank. It was the young climate activists, inspired by Ms. Thunberg, who managed to bring the climate debate to the forefront of Germany’s political debate. This year, they successfully took the government to court, forcing a 2019 law aimed at reducing carbon emissions in countries to almost zero by 2050 to be reworked with more ambitious and detailed goals to reduce emissions by 2030.

Recent polls have shown that the next German government may include left-leaning environmentalists, who many hope will bring about real change. The Social Democratic Party has been in the lead for several weeks, ahead of the Conservative Christian Democrats, with the Greens in third place, raising hopes that whichever party wins will include them in the next government.

But some young Germans are worried that even the environmentally focused Greens may not adopt a policy so aggressive as to accelerate Germany’s exit from coal, currently set for 2038. They are also urging Germany to speed up the plan. its to achieve climate neutrality, when net carbon emissions hit zero, 10 years earlier than planned, to help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest limit set in the Paris Agreement. Recent months have shown how dishonestly the parties have campaigned against the climate crisis, without even starting to advocate sufficient measures to combat it, said Maia Stimmimg, a Friday spokeswoman for the Future Germany. As one of the main polluters, Germany must finally stop the destruction, she said. Without massive pressure from us on the streets, no coalition will maintain the 1.5-degree limit after the election. Alexandra Petrikat, an entrepreneur and mother of two young children who took part in the demonstration in Berlin, said she was impressed by how peaceful and respectful the protesters were. At the same time, she said their message was loud and clear. “I think we have sent a signal that anyone who forms the next government cannot turn a blind eye to our demands,” Ms. Petrikat said. We will not give up. We will continue to grow and we will continue the pressure. Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting.

