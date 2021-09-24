International
Climate financing target for poorer countries likely to be met by 2022 | Climate crisis
Developing countries could receive long-promised funding to help them tackle the climate crisis as soon as next year, in a big boost to the prospects of success at the Cop26 climate summit, said climate economist Nicholas Stern.
Wealthy countries pledged in 2009 to provide at least $ 100 billion a year for developing countries by 2020, a target that has been missed. But recent promises of extra money from the US, EU and others have raised the prospect.
I think we will probably reach $ 100 billion next year, said Lord Stern, chairman of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at the London School of Economics, in an interview with the Guardian. We can start getting bilateral flows [from donor countries to poor nations] approaching $ 50 billion to $ 60 billion because if the US would come out then others would come out as well. Finances that went to fossil fuels, which the G7 agreed to remove quickly, could be reoriented towards renewable sources.
He predicted that publicly funded global development banks, such as the World Bank where he served as chief economist from 2000 to 2003, would also step up their efforts in a series of meetings next month. they [the development banks] will increase their volumes and increase climate-focused proportions. So my view is that we have to do a lot to get $ 100 billion, it won’t be this year, so it has to be next year, and I think it could be.
Joe Biden, the US president, pledged at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the US would double its climate finance to $ 11.4 billion a year by 2025.
China also pledged to UNGA to stop funding the development of new coal-fired power plants overseas, a significant move as China was the only major player still aiming to fund new plants in the poorest developing countries. At least 54 gigawatts of China-backed coal projects, which are in active development but not yet under construction, could be affected by the promise of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Center for Energy and Air Research clean.
Those events are positive, and the main parts of what we said we were looking for [at Cop26], Tha Stern. We have been looking for these moves from the US and China for a while, and they represent really positive developments. Of course, we need to do much more in terms of bilateral, multilateral and private finance and for China to start reducing coal strongly in the country.
Stern, who in 2006 led an important review of climate change economics that conclusively proved that reducing greenhouse gas emissions would be part of the cost of climate change, served on a high-level advisory panel on UK government in Cop26 Me
The issue of climate financing money for poor countries to help them reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the effects of extreme weather has weighed heavily on the summit. A report by the OECD confirmed just over a week ago what previous indicative estimates had found, that climate financing in 2019 reached only about $ 80 billion, far less than the target.
Developing countries, which tend to be more vulnerable than the rich world to the effects of climate change, have seen the lost target as a betrayal of trust by the rich world, which has contributed the most to the climate crisis.
But Stern said countries need to look beyond the $ 100 billion totem target, which was promised to continue each year until 2025, and further forward in finance prospects in the second half of this decade. Private sector funding could play a much bigger role then, he predicted.
My instincts now should not focus solely on $ 100 billion, he said. What we need to look for are financial packages with very strong leverage and not a total number. [We should be] requiring large private sector multipliers.
More funding should also be directed to helping poor countries adapt to the effects of extreme weather, he added. Currently, most of the climate financing is poured into middle-income developing countries to help them reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But many such projects, such as wind farms or solar panels, provide a financial return and can be profitable in any case. Much more difficult to fund are projects that protect people and their livelihoods but do not bring profit.
Stern said recognizing the value of the adjustment was more important than a strict allocation of funds. Raising the profile of elasticity and fit [is important], and I think there will be progress in this regard, but instead of saying 50% should be relaxing [reducing emissions] and 50% should be adjustments in finance, better I would say there should be a strong component of resilience in climate finance and climate action, he said.
The UN Security Council also met at UNGA this week to warn global governments that the climate crisis was increasingly a matter of national security. Michael Martin, the Irish teacher who led the discussions as Ireland holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, said: “The impact of climate change is global and our collective security is at stake. We have seen how climate change is already contributing to conflicts in many parts of the world. From the Sahel to Iraq, this council has acknowledged that climate change is one of the factors driving the conflict and fragility.
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, used his speech at UNGA to urge global leaders to redouble their efforts in the Cop26. He reiterated his mantra of money, coal, cars and trees, stressing that climate financing is a key goal for UK hosts at the summit.
Invoking Sophocles and Kermit Frog in a broad speech, Johnson likened the world to a noisy teenager who had begun to indulge in all sorts of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing, but also terminal. It’s time for humanity to grow.
Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland, said: I was a little annoyed. If the UK would only grow by stopping the coal plant in Cumbria, not operating Cambo [oilfield], and restoring aid to 0.7% of GDP, that would be leadership.
But she admitted: He has the ability to attract attention, and at least he’s the kind of attention he deserves, rather than being like Trump on the wrong side.
