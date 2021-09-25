International
Reprimanding Biden, Iran’s foreign minister is demanding more relief from sanctions
Accusing President Biden of continuing Trump’s thick dossier of sanctions against Iran, Iran’s new hardline foreign minister said on Friday that in exchange for agreeing to restrictions on its nuclear program, his country would demand more. more relief of sanctions than received. under the 2015 nuclear deal.
In two lengthy interviews with reporters during the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, his first as Iran’s top diplomat, Hossain Amirabdollahian, said Iran would soon return to negotiations in Vienna. But Tehran, he said, had received conflicting messages from Washington about restoring the deal destroyed by Donald J. Trump more than three years ago.
The foreign minister represents a new government that is more militarily allied and openly antagonistic to the West than its predecessor, and its repeated insistence on gaining more benefits in exchange for a return to the agreement shows a stalemate close to the United States. United.
US officials have said that if Iran wants other sanctions lifted, it must be prepared for what Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has described as a longer and stronger deal than the original one, which lasts until 2030, which would significantly extend the time period when Iran would not be allowed to carry more than a symbolic amount of nuclear fuel.
We will not have a so-called longer and stronger deal, Amirabdollahian told The New York Times in an interview Thursday night at his hotel in front of United Nations headquarters. The 2015 agreement has a lot of harsh criticism in Iran, he said, but we accepted it.
U.S. officials said they were not surprised by Mr. Amirabdollahians’ position. While they did not meet with the new foreign minister, the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has stopped direct contacts they said he had made similar statements to European leaders over the past five days.
U.S. officials have expected that the tough lines in Iran’s new government will try to push up the price to return to the deal from which Mr. Trump withdrew in 2018. To gain leverage, over the past two years Iran has resumed its uranium production and now has a fuel depot far beyond the limits of the 2015 deal. Earlier this week, Britain’s foreign office said Iran had never been close enough to have the capability to develop weapons. nuclear.
Experts estimate that Iran could produce bomb-grade uranium in a month or two, but that it would take 18 months or more to turn it into a working weapon long enough for the United States, Israel and others to respond. But with each passing month, Iran has expanded its reserves and knowledge of how to enrich uranium, on a scale, to a level that would make it the so-called threshold nuclear power on the verge of possessing a nuclear weapon, but no all over that line.
Mr Amirabdollahians The rejection of any tougher or prolonged nuclear deal seems to signal that Iran intends to maintain the time frame of the 2015 deal, with restrictions on the amount of nuclear fuel it can produce expiring mainly in 2030. There are concerns growing in the West that a duration that seemed long enough in 2015 seems worryingly short in 2021.
The new minister portrayed his view of relations with the United States as dramatically different from that of his urban, American-educated predecessor, Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying the previous government had spent a lot of energy negotiating long-term deals and detailed with the United States.
The standard for us, said Mr. Amirabdollahian, will be the one who will look at the actions of American officials and judge based on the actions taken by President Biden, rather than on the paradoxical statements of Mr. Bidens.
He suggested that the deal with Iran derailed long before Mr. Trump took office. He argued that President Barack Obama had worked, even after reaching an agreement, to keep Iran from benefiting from the easing of sanctions.
Importers It is important to note that the breaches began under Obama, and then President Trump, he said, claiming that banks and energy companies withdrew from signing deals even when the deal was in force.
He is partly right: Many companies feared the rules would change again after the 2016 presidential election. That fear was confirmed after Mr. Trump canceled the deal and imposed new sanctions.
The same thing could happen again, Amirabdollahian said, so Iran is learning how to live in a world of sanctions. We will not link the fate of our nation to the JCPOA, he said, using the official name for the agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
We will return to negotiations and do so very soon, he told The Times. But if our counterparts do not change their behavior, we may not achieve the required result.
At a daily news conference, State Department spokesman Ned Price appeared skeptical about Iranian talks on resuming negotiations.
You will have to ask them about the meaning of soon and very soon, said Mr. Price. This is a message we have been hearing throughout the week, but so far we have not received clarity on what exactly it means.
Within the White House and State Department, there is now an expectation that talks could end next year and could collapse completely. Speaking at a news conference Thursday as he concluded a week of diplomacy at the United Nations annual meeting, Mr. Blinken warned Iran, as it has consistently done in recent weeks, that time was running out for a relatively simple return to the 2015 core deal.
Uranium enrichment uses centrifuges to separate the usual shape of the element from the much rarer and most radioactive isotope that can create a nuclear explosion. It becomes usable in a weapon when about 90 percent or more is the most powerful form. Under the 2015 agreement, Iran was limited in enrichment to less than 4 percent, enough to power a nuclear power plant.
Mr. Blinken said that with each passing day, Iran continues to take actions that are not in line with the agreement, especially by building up its largest reserves of highly enriched uranium at 20 percent and even 60 percent, and spinning faster. of centrifuges its nuclear program makes progress toward a point beyond which it cannot be easily reversed.
Mr. Blinken and other Biden administration officials have repeatedly refused to say how much time remains, or what specific metrics they can use to assess that the 2015 framework cannot be saved.
He and State Department envoy to Iran Robert Malley consulted with allies on the issue in New York this week, but left without a set date for a return to talks in Vienna. The difficulty of their task was underlined by a fiery speech to the United Nations on Tuesday by Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who condemned the United States as an international harasser.
In two conversations, one Thursday night with New York Times reporters and another Friday morning with a wider group of American reporters, Mr. Amirabdollahian rejected several possibilities to explain why Iran is now, for the first time, producing nuclear fuel that is close to a grade bomb. His aides said the production of fuel at 60 percent purity was largely a political statement, a sign that Iran planned to exercise all of its rights as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty that allows it to produce fuel but prohibits it. him taking the final steps to turn it into a weapon.
But they noted that highly enriched uranium could be used in marine reactors, suggesting that they may want to use it for that purpose. They cited Mr Bidens’ new deal with Australia, which calls on the US and Britain to supply Australia with technology for nuclear submarines that use highly enriched uranium. Australia is not considered a threat to proliferation, but for Iranians it is largely evidence of a double standard.
Mr Amirabdollahian provided a rare example of harmony with US diplomacy, calling on the new Afghan Taliban government to protect the rights of religious and ethnic groups. The Iranian-led Shiite government has sought to protect Afghanistan’s Shiite Hazara minority, which suffered massacres by the Taliban when the Sunni militant group last ruled Afghanistan.
“We firmly believe that the only solution is to form a comprehensive government in order to move forward,” he said. Amirabdollahian for Afghanistan. We have been in contact with all parties.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/24/world/middleeast/iran-nuclear-sanctions-biden.html

