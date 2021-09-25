Reprimanding Biden, Iran’s foreign minister is demanding more relief from sanctions

We will not have a so-called longer and stronger deal, Amirabdollahian told The New York Times in an interview Thursday night at his hotel in front of United Nations headquarters. The 2015 agreement has a lot of harsh criticism in Iran, he said, but we accepted it.

U.S. officials said they were not surprised by Mr. Amirabdollahians’ position. While they did not meet with the new foreign minister, the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has stopped direct contacts they said he had made similar statements to European leaders over the past five days.

U.S. officials have expected that the tough lines in Iran’s new government will try to push up the price to return to the deal from which Mr. Trump withdrew in 2018. To gain leverage, over the past two years Iran has resumed its uranium production and now has a fuel depot far beyond the limits of the 2015 deal. Earlier this week, Britain’s foreign office said Iran had never been close enough to have the capability to develop weapons. nuclear.

Experts estimate that Iran could produce bomb-grade uranium in a month or two, but that it would take 18 months or more to turn it into a working weapon long enough for the United States, Israel and others to respond. But with each passing month, Iran has expanded its reserves and knowledge of how to enrich uranium, on a scale, to a level that would make it the so-called threshold nuclear power on the verge of possessing a nuclear weapon, but no all over that line.

Mr Amirabdollahians The rejection of any tougher or prolonged nuclear deal seems to signal that Iran intends to maintain the time frame of the 2015 deal, with restrictions on the amount of nuclear fuel it can produce expiring mainly in 2030. There are concerns growing in the West that a duration that seemed long enough in 2015 seems worryingly short in 2021.