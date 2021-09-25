Former Global News presenter, well-known entertainment journalist Larry Day has died at the age of 69





A well-known member of the Calgarys media landscape has passed away. Larry Day died at the Foothills Medical Center intensive care unit on Thursday at the age of 69, according to a press release from his company, Pyramid Productions. The cause of death has not been made known. Day was recruited from his job as a reporter at CKCK-TV Regina in the early 1980s to feature dinner hour news at Global Calgary, known as Channels 2 & 7 at the time. READ MORE: Global Calgary celebrates 65th anniversary of television broadcasting He later set up his own production company, Pyramid Productions, where he conducted a number of entertainment shows and had the opportunity to work with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams and Harrison Ford. According to Pyramid Productions news release, one of Days’ favorite memories was waiting to interview actor James Gandolfini from the TV series The sopranosWith the Day he was waiting for a whole siege when a very small motorcycle got ahead. A savage rider turned and said: Are you Larry? And then to the surprise of the Day, Gandolfini took off his helmet and the two sat down for a quiet interview. The story goes down the ad Global Calgary news anchor Linda Olsen co-anchored with Day and said we will miss her very much. Larry Day joined the Global News Calgary team in the 1980s before moving on to a long career in entertainment reporting and production.

“Larry’s great ability and creativity in storytelling and television production is a legacy for Calgary,” she said. “He was warm and honest and always deeply interested in events around the city and the world and wanted to share those stories. “I am grateful to consider Larry as a friend and mentor after he hired me at Global Calgary in 1995 and taught me a lot. Larry’s wisdom and brilliant smile always lit up a room and he will miss it.” The Day Shows were distributed in 70 countries around the world He is survived by his wife, Kirstie McLellan Day, and his five children and numerous grandchildren. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

