



The report has put IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at risk of seeing her authority undermined just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva this week gave the lender board a more detailed defense against allegations that it improperly influenced a pro-China report in its previous work at the World Bank. In a three-page letter to the head of the board ethics committee dated September 21 and received from Bloomberg News, Georgieva, who at the time was the chief executive of the World Bank, said she was surprised by the completion of the law firm WilmerHales in a 15 september audit report that it played a key role in the changes regarding China ranking in the Doing Business 2018 report. This is simply untrue, wrote Georgieva. The premise on which this allegation is built that I pressured staff to increase the ranking of Chinas Doing Business 2018 due to the increase in Banking capital is wrong and based on fundamental misunderstandings of my role as CEO of the World Bank, working in raising capital, my involvement in Doing Business 2018, and how I support myself personally and professionally. The report has put Georgieva, 68, at risk of seeing her mined authority just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs. The US Treasury sees the allegations as serious and is analyzing the report, while Republican lawmakers have called for the Treasury to investigate the allegations. The IMF previously pledged a full, objective and timely review of the allegations against Georgieva. Last week, after the WilmerHale audit was published, Georgieva said she disagreed with the findings and told fund staff at a municipality that she asked staff to double-check or triple-check the data, but never changed his final message. The IMF press office declined to comment on the letter. WilmerHale did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the letter, Georgieva said her involvement in the Doing Business report review was part of her oversight role of the department that produced it. She said she asked the team to thoroughly check every data point and judgment applied in the rankings to make sure we were on solid ground. I also asked the team to address the complaints of many members that their reforms did not result in higher rankings. Georgieva said she later learned that the Doing Business team decided to make some changes to China data, which affected its ranking. After all, China’s ranking remained the same as in previous years instead of falling, though not rising, Georgieva wrote. Georgieva wrote in the letter that the audit contains many other allegations, allusions and assumptions that are untrue.

