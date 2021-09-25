Lightning could ignite more fires in California as World Warming

Wildfires do not admit that they are very scared, but lightning is a terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter.

Anxiety is not being struck by a bolt of lightning, though it can be deadly. Instead, their main concern is that lightning, falling in remote areas, can cause invisible fires that burn for days before being ignited, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-ignite fire. fight.

In August 2020, a remarkable lightning bursts in Central and Northern California caused more than 15,000 strikes over several days, igniting more than 600 fires and burning more than 2 million acres. Five simultaneous lightning fires destroyed thousands of homes and buildings and claimed the lives of at least seven people.

And this month, lightning struck an evil, uncontrolled fire that is still threatening the trees of ancient sequoia trees in Sequoia-Kings National Park.

It begins to look like a preview of the future: As climate change continues to change the landscape, especially in the West, scientists warn that lightning strikes capable of igniting forest fires are expected to multiply.

A the study predicts that lightning strikes nationwide it will increase 12 percent for every degree Celsius of global warming and about 50 percent during the 21st century if humans continue to emit greenhouse gases that warm the planet at the current rate. Other studies over the last three decades have predicted similar effects of climate change.

The evidence from looking at climate models is that we can expect lightning to increase, said David Romps, who leads Berkeley Center for Atmospheric Science and co-author of the study. My best guess is that by the end of the century if we continue to burn coal and fossil fuels we anticipate an increase in the number of lightning strikes by 50 percent.

Lightning plays a major role in fires: More than 40 percent of fires in the West, mostly in countries other than California, were caused by lightning, and those fires accounted for more than 70 percent of the area burned between 1992 and 2015, according to the US Forest Servicewith

Lightning is so dangerous, it usually stays too far on the east side of the state, but last year it was all over the country, including the coastal strip, said David Carle, whose book, Entrance to the Fire in California, is a primer on this topic. I think we have learned that dry lightning storms are a real problem.

The strangeness of recent years ignited fires the shock on the coastal coast unaccustomed to electric storms was underlined by the lack of rain, which means that the powerful natural energy hit the land exactly where the dry vegetation was expected, without rain to extinguish the sparks.

Dry lightning is what everyone fears, said Paul Steblein, a fire science coordinator with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Lightning modeling is difficult

There is little debate about this Climate change is causing bigger and more frequent fires. But so far, scientists have not yet seen an increase in lightning events.

“I’ve looked at lightning trends over the last 25 years and there has been no noticeable increase in global lightning or American lightning,” he said. Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist who monitors lightning for Vaisala, a Finnish company that operates an extensive US network of lightning sensors, providing real-time research and data for government agencies and private companies.

Because lightning is caused by hyper-local factors, many transients, such as winds, find it difficult for scientists to stimulate patterns or project the future. Lightning itself is such a small process that it cannot be explicitly modeled on climatic scales, Vagasky said.

Click to enlarge





Mark McKenna

A helicopter drops water on the edge of the McFarland fire, which now has 98 percent contained and caused by lightning, which began on July 29th.

Lightning is created from static electricity to clouds, as ice droplets collide with each other and cause friction, heating the air in the clouds to 54,000 degrees. About 80% of the time, lightning strikes from the clouds to the clouds, cracking and being caught in the upper atmosphere in clouds that can rise 10 kilometers.

Last year, about 170 million lightning strikes occurred across the country, approx 22 percent below average; California was 51 percent below average with 283,000 attacks, despite the deadly rise in August 2020. This year, nationwide strikes are trending about 15-20 percent below average, Vagasky said.

California does not rank in the top ten places for lightning strikes: Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, where warm and humid air passes the summer, are the leaders. While lightning can ignite grassy fires in those states, the consequences are nothing like the vast, devastating, and deadly fires of California.

However, Golden State has a history of catastrophic fires lit by lightning storms. IN Victories of 87, lightning struck the California-Oregon border for two weeks, causing up to 4,000 fires. Lightning fires in 1999 also joined the Big Sur in a massive explosion, and more than 5000 strikes in a day and a half lit about 1,000 fires in 2008.

Fighting unpredictable lightning fires

While less lightning in California over the past two years is good news for fire commanders, scientists’ predictions of an increase in the coming decades are troubling: These years stubborn drought and record heat means that lightning strikes are particularly dangerous.

There are some lightning strikes in these conditions where you have immediate fire activity, said Anthony Scardina, regional forest deputy for the U.S. Forest Service. In other cases, the strike may not flare up for 72 hours. It can hit a single tree, and in the right environment, it can light up later and grow. The fire is there, hidden.

Such fires are known as closed fires, said Robyn Heffernan, a federal meteorologist working in National Inter-Agency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, the nerve center for wildfires in the US. When there are storms and lightning events, we know these little fires may be there and we look for them.

Another complex issue with lightning-induced fires is the unpredictability of their location. Lightning can strike up to 20 miles away from the storm that created them. Man-made fires, which make up about 95% of fires in California, tend to start near people or equipment, generally within the reasonable possibilities of fire crews. But the whim of lightning means that fires can appear almost anywhere, in the backyard or away from firefighters.

Brian Rhodes, deputy director of U.S. Forest Services for fire and aviation management, said it is almost impossible to predict lightning-fast fires, calling them a wild card.

I have worked in California throughout my career and our weather models really struggle to keep up with predicting these events, he said.

Understanding weather patterns and lightning hazard is a critical part of a fire strategy, as large fires are assigned to fire weather officers who receive special training and certification from the National Weather Service.

Lightning storms in the Gulf Area and Southern California lasted less than 12 hours this month, compared to two days of strikes that caused Fire siege in August 2020With This siege caught the authorities by surprise for a number of reasons: the number of blows, the speed with which the fires spread and converged, and how widely the lightning storms spread.

The five main lightning-fast fires were all lit within three days, starting Aug. 16, reaching from Monterey Bay in the north to the Oregon border. In the end, lightning storms had created the first gigafir in California, a single flame that grew to more than a million acres.

One of the largest wildfires of the August CZU complex north of Santa Cruz was ignited by lightning around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. By noon, 22 fires were detected, 15 of which had no firefighting staff.

That same day, lightning struck LNU fires, sweeping through the Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solana and Yolo areas. Storms west of Big Sur ignited SCU Lightning Complex the fire that spread to five counties. Then, over the next two days, Butte, Tehama, and Glenn Counties were hit by multiple lightning fires that killed a firefighter, and Sequoia National Forest erupted with a fire that burned nearly 170,000 acres.





After these numerous fires were caught, they moved at a frantic pace. Fire authorities had to rush teams from one fire to another, a deadly and frustrating game of a mole.

Resources quickly became scarce, says the Cal Fire 2020 report. Demands exceeded available resources as initial attack activity exceeded available resources. The lightning storm continued across the state in the Pacific Northwest and the Great Basin. Demand for resources available nationwide was affected by numerous large fires in the western United States.

One of the biggest threats, Rhodes said, was where lightning struck: Many areas were too remote, he said, and it was dry lightning, the worst we could get in fires.