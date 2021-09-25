Internationally renowned traffic launcher Per Erik Grder, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Maine, has edited Transportation Safety and Safety, one of seven volumes in the 2021 edition of International Transport Encyclopedia published by Elsevier.

The encyclopedia, which includes more than 600 articles, includes different views on nine topics related to modern day transportation, including Modes of Transport; Freight and Logistics; Transportation Safety and Security; Transport Economics; Traffic Management; Transportation Modeling and Data Management; Transportation Policy and Planning; Transportation Psychology; and Sustainability and Health Issues in Transport.

As volume and safety volume editor, Grder commissioned more than 100 articles from various scholars to provide an interdisciplinary section that includes the latest security findings from the fields of engineering, operations research, human factors, and sociology. International scholars representing diverse societal perspectives contributed to the encyclopedia to facilitate innovative problem-solving and to define global best practices in transportation safety.

Grder also contributed three articles to the encyclopedia: Planning for a Safe and Secure Transportation Infrastructure, Bridge Safety, and Nominal Safety, and drafted the introduction to the volume he edited.

The volume will be go to reference material for researchers and practitioners, and editing the volume and security of the encyclopedia reflects Grders status as a leading global scholar, say Shaleen Jain, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering and Environment at UMaine.

Contact: Joan Perkins, [email protected]