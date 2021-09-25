Del Rio officials say all the migrants are off the international bridge

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) The mayor of a Texas border town where thousands of immigrants from Haiti have settled in recent days says it is now empty.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano told a news conference on Friday that the clean-up of the camp was phenomenal news.

It comes just days after nearly 15,000 migrants gathered under the bridge connecting Del Rio and Ciudad Acua, Mexico. The number peaked on Saturday after immigrants sparked by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media gathered at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

Many face deportation to their home country.

The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end it an increasingly politicized humanitarian situation which prompted the resignation of the U.S. special envoy to Haiti and widespread outrage after footage emerged of border agents maneuvering their horses to block and forcibly move immigrants.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said the way agents used their horses was horrible and that people would pay as a result. Agents are assigned to administrative duties while the administration investigates.

There will be consequences, Biden told reporters. It’s an embarrassment, but beyond an embarrassment it is dangerous, wrong, sends the wrong message all over the world and sends the wrong message home. It just is not who we are.

Meanwhile, National Security has said nearly 2,000 Haitians have been expelled rapidly on flights since Sunday under pandemic powers denying people the opportunity to seek asylum. About 3,900 were being processed for a possible return to Haiti or placement in U.S. immigration court proceedings. Others have been released in the US with notices to appear in court or report to immigration authorities. Thousands have returned to Mexico.

A U.S. official said Thursday that authorities expected the camp to be empty in about two days. The officer had direct knowledge but was not authorized to speak publicly. National Security had planned to send up to seven daily flights, but only flew three on Wednesday and five on Thursday due to contractor issues and mechanical delays, the official said. Seven flights were scheduled to Haiti on Friday, six on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

And in Mexico, just over 100 immigrants, most of them single, remained Friday morning at the riverside camp in Ciudad Acua.

Dozens of families who had been there returned to Del Rio overnight after Mexican authorities fled the area. With the river flowing upstairs, some Border Patrol agents helped families trying to cross with the children.

Some migrants were also transferred to small hotels or private homes in Ciudad Acua. Authorities detained six migrants, one on Thursday afternoon.

Luxon, a 31-year-old Haitian immigrant who kept his last name out of fear, said he was leaving with his wife and son for Mexicali, about 900 miles west along Mexico’s border with California.

The option was to go to a place where there are not many people and there ask for documents to be legal in Mexico, he said.

Asked about the situation in Ciudad Acua on Friday, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said, “We do not want Mexico to be a refugee camp, we want the problem to be fully addressed.

Some Haitians are allowed to stay in the US at least temporarily to seek asylum or to stay under any other residence requirement, with notices that will later appear before immigration authorities. DHS officials declined to specify the number, but said they are people with special disabilities, meaning they are pregnant, have young children or the US does not have the ability to keep them in custody, especially during a pandemic.

The government has no plans to stop deporting others for public health reasons despite pressure from Democratic lawmakers, who say immigrants are returning to a troubled country some left more than a decade ago.

The Trump administration adopted the policy in March 2020 to justify restrictive immigration policies in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Biden administration has used it to justify the deportation of Haitian immigrants.

A federal judge late last week ruled the rule was inappropriate and gave the government two weeks to ban it, but the Biden administration appealed.

Officials said the U.S. State Department is in talks with Brazil and Chile to allow some former Haitian residents to return, but it is complicated because some of them no longer have legal status there.

Biden administration special envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote submitted a letter of resignation Thursday protesting the large-scale deportation of Haiti migrants.

Foote, who was appointed in July, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he was leaving immediately with deep disappointment and forgiveness for those seeking fundamental change.

I will not relate to the inhumane, unproductive decision of the United States to deport thousands of refugees and illegal immigrants from Haiti to Haiti, a country where US officials are limited to securing complexes because of the risk posed by armed gangs for daily life, he wrote. Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed when not edited to project a narrative different from mine.

The career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he saw as a lack of urgency in Washington and an icy pace in efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.

State Department spokesman Ned Price disputed Footes’s claims, saying his proposals had been fully considered in a rigorous and transparent policy process.

Some of those proposals were determined to be detrimental to our commitment to promoting democracy in Haiti and were rejected during the policy process. To say that his proposals were ignored is simply false, Price said.

The humanitarian group UNICEF also condemned the deportations, saying Thursday that initial estimates show that more than two of the three deported migrants to Haiti are women and children, including newborns.

Haiti is being shaken by the triple tragedy of natural disasters, gang violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, who said those returning without adequate protection find themselves even more vulnerable to violence. , poverty and displacement factors that caused them to migrate in the first place.

Leader of Civil Rights Rev. Al Sharpton, who visited the camp on Thursday, said he had witnessed a truly catastrophic and human shame and vowed to stay with our people and ensure that asylum was treated in one way and another.

___

Lozano reported from Del Rio, Texas. AP reporters Julio Cortez in Del Rio; Joshua Goodman in Miami; Matthew Lee in New York; Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this story.