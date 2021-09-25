Quiz

This week in the FP international news quiz: Canada votes, travel ban to US ends and a boxer turned politician throws his hat in the ring.


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and one of his constituents take a selfie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during a meeting and greeting with voters in Montreal on September 21st. ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP through Getty Images

September 24, 2021, 2:31 p.m.

Are you a scammer of international affairs? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.

1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary elections, but he did not get the comprehensive mandate he hoped for. What is the name of the Trudeaus party?




2. The defense group that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is the name of this club?




3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to get married?




4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian immigrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting immigrants, sparking outrage from lawmakers and Democratic activists.

US President Joe Biden has carried out the evictions using a special authorization related to the pandemic approved during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?




5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?




6. The White House announced Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure for all foreigners, but for a select few.

When did the first American coronavirus-linked travel visitors from Kinago take effect?




Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued that entry restrictions on the United States be lifted, writing that the reckless policy of closed borders does a little more human and economic damage every day that remains in the country.

7. Sudanese authorities announced they had failed a coup attempt this week, describing the suspected perpetrators as remnants of the ousted regime of which former leader?




8. Iran’s Foreign Minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What’s his name?




9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to address France’s concern over the new US-Britain-Australia defense agreement known as AUKUS?




10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a type of antibody produced by which animal?




A researcher DESCRIBED treatment based on simple antibodies known as nanobodi, which are produced by llamas and camels, as fantastically exciting.

You scored

There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyleading daily newspaper.

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.

Are you a scammer of international affairs? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.

1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary elections, but he did not get the comprehensive mandate he hoped for. What is the name of the Trudeaus party?




2. The defense group that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is the name of this club?




3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to get married?




4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian immigrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting immigrants, sparking outrage from lawmakers and Democratic activists.

US President Joe Biden has carried out the evictions using a special authorization related to the pandemic approved during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?




5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?




6. The White House announced Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure for all foreigners, but for a select few.

When did the first American coronavirus-linked travel visitors from Kinago take effect?




Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued that entry restrictions on the United States be lifted, writing that the reckless policy of closed borders does a little more human and economic damage every day that remains in the country.

7. Sudanese authorities announced they had failed a coup attempt this week, describing the suspected perpetrators as remnants of the ousted regime of which former leader?




8. Iran’s Foreign Minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What’s his name?




9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to address France’s concern over the new US-Britain-Australia defense agreement known as AUKUS?




10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a type of antibody produced by which animal?




A researcher DESCRIBED treatment based on simple antibodies known as nanobodi, which are produced by llamas and camels, as fantastically exciting.

You scored

There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper.

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policyTweet me: @goldmannk

More from Foreign Policy