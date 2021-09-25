



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: Canada votes, travel ban to US ends and a boxer turned politician throws his hat in the ring.









Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during a meeting and greeting with voters in Montreal on September 21st. ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP through Getty Images

1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week's snap parliamentary elections, but he did not get the comprehensive mandate he hoped for. What is the name of the Trudeaus party? Conservative Party

Liberal Party

Democratic Party

People’s Party 2. The defense group that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is the name of this club? Pacific Forum

Marine-4

Indo-Pacific Partnership

Quartet Security Dialogue 3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to get married? Netherlands

Brazil

United States

New Zeland 4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian immigrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting immigrants, sparking outrage from lawmakers and Democratic activists. US President Joe Biden has carried out the evictions using a special authorization related to the pandemic approved during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called? Stay in Mexico

Article 10

COVID-19 Defense Plan

Title 42 5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines? Donnie Nietes

Manny Pacquiao

Nonito Donaire

Rodrigo Duterte 6. The White House announced Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure for all foreigners, but for a select few. When did the first American coronavirus-linked travel visitors from Kinago take effect? January 20, 2020

February 2, 2020

March 13, 2020

1 April 2020 Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued that entry restrictions on the United States be lifted, writing that the reckless policy of closed borders does a little more human and economic damage every day that remains in the country. 7. Sudanese authorities announced they had failed a coup attempt this week, describing the suspected perpetrators as remnants of the ousted regime of which former leader? Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Jaafar Nimeiri

Abdalla Hamdok

Omar al-Bashir 8. Iran’s Foreign Minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What’s his name? Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Ibrahim Raisi

Hamid Sajjadi

Esmaeil Khatib 9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to address France’s concern over the new US-Britain-Australia defense agreement known as AUKUS? excuse me, but I do not understand what all this riot it’s morewith

This has do nothing with you

Do you want relax, this answer is enough morewith

Get one syllables for all of these and give me one rest. 10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a type of antibody produced by which animal? Llamas

deer

ducks

Lemurs A researcher DESCRIBED treatment based on simple antibodies known as nanobodi, which are produced by llamas and camels, as fantastically exciting.

