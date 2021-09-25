Quiz
This week in the FP international news quiz: Canada votes, travel ban to US ends and a boxer turned politician throws his hat in the ring.
September 24, 2021, 2:31 p.m.
Are you a scammer of international affairs? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.
1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary elections, but he did not get the comprehensive mandate he hoped for. What is the name of the Trudeaus party?
Conservative Party
Liberal Party
Democratic Party
People’s Party
2. The defense group that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is the name of this club?
Pacific Forum
Marine-4
Indo-Pacific Partnership
Quartet Security Dialogue
3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to get married?
Netherlands
Brazil
United States
New Zeland
4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian immigrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting immigrants, sparking outrage from lawmakers and Democratic activists.
US President Joe Biden has carried out the evictions using a special authorization related to the pandemic approved during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?
Stay in Mexico
Article 10
COVID-19 Defense Plan
Title 42
5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?
Donnie Nietes
Manny Pacquiao
Nonito Donaire
Rodrigo Duterte
6. The White House announced Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure for all foreigners, but for a select few.
When did the first American coronavirus-linked travel visitors from Kinago take effect?
January 20, 2020
February 2, 2020
March 13, 2020
1 April 2020
Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued that entry restrictions on the United States be lifted, writing that the reckless policy of closed borders does a little more human and economic damage every day that remains in the country.
7. Sudanese authorities announced they had failed a coup attempt this week, describing the suspected perpetrators as remnants of the ousted regime of which former leader?
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Jaafar Nimeiri
Abdalla Hamdok
Omar al-Bashir
8. Iran’s Foreign Minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What’s his name?
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Ibrahim Raisi
Hamid Sajjadi
Esmaeil Khatib
9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to address France’s concern over the new US-Britain-Australia defense agreement known as AUKUS?
excuse me, but I do not understand what all this riot it’s morewith
This has do nothing with you
Do you want relax, this answer is enough morewith
Get one syllables for all of these and give me one rest.
10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a type of antibody produced by which animal?
Llamas
deer
ducks
Lemurs
A researcher DESCRIBED treatment based on simple antibodies known as nanobodi, which are produced by llamas and camels, as fantastically exciting.
You scored
There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyleading daily newspaper.
You scored
Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.
Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.
Are you a scammer of international affairs? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.
1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary elections, but he did not get the comprehensive mandate he hoped for. What is the name of the Trudeaus party?
Conservative Party
Liberal Party
Democratic Party
People’s Party
2. The defense group that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is the name of this club?
Pacific Forum
Marine-4
Indo-Pacific Partnership
Quartet Security Dialogue
3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to get married?
Netherlands
Brazil
United States
New Zeland
4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian immigrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting immigrants, sparking outrage from lawmakers and Democratic activists.
US President Joe Biden has carried out the evictions using a special authorization related to the pandemic approved during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?
Stay in Mexico
Article 10
COVID-19 Defense Plan
Title 42
5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?
Donnie Nietes
Manny Pacquiao
Nonito Donaire
Rodrigo Duterte
6. The White House announced Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure for all foreigners, but for a select few.
When did the first American coronavirus-linked travel visitors from Kinago take effect?
January 20, 2020
February 2, 2020
March 13, 2020
1 April 2020
Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued that entry restrictions on the United States be lifted, writing that the reckless policy of closed borders does a little more human and economic damage every day that remains in the country.
7. Sudanese authorities announced they had failed a coup attempt this week, describing the suspected perpetrators as remnants of the ousted regime of which former leader?
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Jaafar Nimeiri
Abdalla Hamdok
Omar al-Bashir
8. Iran’s Foreign Minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What’s his name?
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Ibrahim Raisi
Hamid Sajjadi
Esmaeil Khatib
9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to address France’s concern over the new US-Britain-Australia defense agreement known as AUKUS?
excuse me, but I do not understand what all this riot it’s morewith
This has do nothing with you
Do you want relax, this answer is enough morewith
Get one syllables for all of these and give me one rest.
10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a type of antibody produced by which animal?
Llamas
deer
ducks
Lemurs
A researcher DESCRIBED treatment based on simple antibodies known as nanobodi, which are produced by llamas and camels, as fantastically exciting.
You scored
There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper.
You scored
Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.
Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policyTweet me: @goldmannk