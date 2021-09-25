Rights groups demand release of DRC journalist Sosthene Kambidi | Media news





Reporter charged with terrorism for possession of video showing the killing of two UN observers in 2017.

Rights groups have called on military authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to release a journalist arrested on terrorism charges for possessing a video showing the killing of two United Nations sanctions monitors in 2017. Sosthene Kambidi, who works for the Congolese news site Actualite.cd and has also collaborated with international news agencies, was arrested by the army prosecutor at a hotel in the KD capital, Kinshasa, on Monday night, he said in a message. on WhatsApp for a Radio. Journalist for France International (RFI), who shared with the Reuters news agency. Cambidi contributed to an investigation by RFI and Reuters in December 2017 which revealed that state security agents had helped plan a trip by two UN observers to investigate reports of atrocities during an armed conflict in a rural area of DRCs of Kasai region. Cambidi, who also accompanied Reuters and RFI reporters on a reporting trip in March 2017 that revealed the existence of several mass graves in Kasai, is being pursued by the military for criminal conspiracy, rebellion and terrorism, his lawyer Gode Kabongo told Reuters by telephone . Call for release On Friday, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) all called for Cambidia to be released. Denied access to his family or a lawyer for 36 hours after his arrest, Cambidi was asked how he had obtained footage of the murder in 2017, said Jean-Mobert Senga, an Amnesty International researcher. Until proven otherwise, Cambid is a journalist who has done nothing but his job and should not be forced to reveal his sources, Senga told Reuters. During the 2017 UN mission, two experts, Zaida Catalan, a Swede, and Michael Sharp, from the United States, were stopped along the way by gunmen, marched into a field, and killed. DRC authorities initially blamed a militia, arrested about two dozen suspected fighters, and charged them with involvement in the killings. The government later said it could not rule out the possibility that state agents were involved. However, they have denied rights groups’ suggestions that top government and security officials may have been involved in the killings.

