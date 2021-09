The New Sculpture Symbolizes Lasting International Friendship

Students and visitors to R-MC can not miss a glowing addition on campus with the installation of a cherry blossom sculpture donated by the Embassy of Japan. The sculpture, installed outside the McGraw-Page library, honors the enduring friendship and unique cultural exchange between Japan and Randolph-Macon College, strengthened in the decade since the Great East Japan Earthquake. “Full Circle Blossom”, designed by Washington DC-based artist Alex Goastièr as part of “Flowering Art” Exhibition of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, will be dedicated on campus Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Members of the R-MC community are welcome to attend next week to hear remarks by US Ambassador Tomita Koji, President Robert Lindgren, President of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Diana Mayhew, R-MC student Reece Coetzee ’22, and Andy and Jean Anderson, alumna parents Taylor Anderson ’08With Anderson, who taught English to elementary school students in the coastal city of Ishinomaki in Japan’s Miyagi province, he was the first U.S. victim identified after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. “Taylor has been honored all over Japan for her bravery and heroism,” said President Lindgren. “The permanent presence of Full Circle Blossom on our campus is a visible symbol of R-MC’s continued commitment to Japanese Studies and our commitment to cultural exchange between students, faculty and staff on our campus and the people and country of Japan.” The sculpture also features a plaque with a dedication inscription in English and Japanese that says: This sculpture is a gift from the Embassy of Japan in the United States in commemoration of the Great East Japan Earthquake, the outpouring of generosity from our American friends, and the death of Randolph-Macon alumnus Taylor Anderson during this tragedy. Like the cherry blossoms it represents, this sculpture symbolizes the unwavering friendship between our countries. Artist Alex Goastièr says his design was inspired by mental health as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and represents his taking on a physical representation of restoration, new beginnings and the cyclical nature of the human experience navigating in isolation. Through exploring the phases of color, nuance versus tone, and layering, Alex writes: “I hope Full Circle Blossom gives my audience a sense that, quite simply, everything comes in full circle; things return to the most positive place from where they started. ”

