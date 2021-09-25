International
Kroger shooter kills one, injures 14; Religious wars in the Middle East bring famine, persecution-National and international news FRI24Sept2021-
NATIONAL
At least one victim has died in a gun attack at a Kroger store in Collierville, Tennessee
A gunman shot 15 people at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee yesterday afternoon, Sept. 23. One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at noon at a Memphis hospital; three are in critical condition. This morning, Commercial Appeal identified the attacker as Uk Thang, 29, who was a third-party supplier to Kroger.
According to a Collierville Police Department statement, the gunman shot dead at the store. Police were called to the Kroger store around 1:30 p.m. Thursday,
The victim who died has been identified as Olivia King. Readers are warned that the early identification came from posts of Kings family members made on Facebook. Those Facebook posts were reported by The Independent, a UK news organization.
However, local news organizations, including the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, had not published the identities of the Kings since the early hours of the morning. In fact, the Commercial-Appeals website crashed intermittently Thursday evening and Friday morning, apparently overloaded by the number of internet users trying to access it.
Many details were still scarce and confused in the reporting available early in the morning. Apparently 14 other people were shot or injured during the incident and taken to several Memphis hospitals for treatment. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition this morning.
Collierville, which has a population of about 52,000, is located near the eastern edge of Shelby County, Tennessee, 23 miles east of Memphis, which is the county seat of Shelby County.
Collierville is 53 miles from New Albany, 77 miles from Tupelo and 23 miles from Holly Springs.
https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2021/09/24/collierville-kroger-shooting-tennessee-updates/5837930001/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/collierville-kroger-shooting-tennessee-victims-b1926067.html
INTERNATIONAL
Hunger, religious persecution, dispersal follow wars over the years in the Middle East
Hunger and starvation in some Middle Eastern countries are being blamed, in part, by years of war in the region.
An estimated 16 million people are reportedly threatened with starvation and starvation death in Yemen alone. The prospect of famine in the near future of other Middle Eastern countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries is increasingly likely.
The Middle East has been rocked for decades by wars between religious sects and tribal elements. Dozens of Muslim sects have been trying to annihilate each other for 14 centuries, since the days of the Prophet Muhammad himself. Christian minorities have been brutally attacked. Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Egypt were once home to millions of multi-faceted Christians. The exodus of Christians from the Middle East has created a Christian diaspora, with striking similarities to the Jewish diaspora caused by the conflict between Rome and Jerusalem in the first century of the Common Era.
Many Middle Eastern Christians have emigrated to the United States, more than a few of whom have become successful business people in northeastern Mississippi
A deliberate analysis argues that US military intervention in the region over the past two decades has resulted in the removal of an evil and violent genie from his bottle. Secular regimes were overthrown, allowing religious fanaticism to flourish.
This analysis is not from a bunch of dark left and pink wings. Rather it comes from the Cato Institute, a bastion of right-wing political thinking, funded in large part by the Koch brothers of Wichita.
We refer our readers in two articles. One of them was published by the Associated Press yesterday. He from the Cato Institute is almost a year old, but still very old. It’s a bit long (and we do not recommend swallowing everything suggested by the Koch family), but curious readers may find it worth reading over the next weekend.
https://apnews.com/article/united-nations-general-assembly-business-health-syria-middle-east-7291c483b92ddbe5d4a28bc2bb254393
https://www.cato.org/commentary/how-our-pointless-wars-made-life-hell-religious-minorities#
Tags: Cato Institute, Collierville TN, devastation, international news, Koch, Kroger, Middle East, national, northeastern Mississippi news, persecution, religious wars
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/kroger-shooter-kills-one-injures-14-mid-east-religious-wars-bring-famine-persecution-national-international-news-fri24sept2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]