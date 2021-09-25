Kroger shooter kills one, injures 14; Religious wars in the Middle East bring famine, persecution-National and international news FRI24Sept2021

NATIONAL

At least one victim has died in a gun attack at a Kroger store in Collierville, Tennessee

A gunman shot 15 people at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee yesterday afternoon, Sept. 23. One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at noon at a Memphis hospital; three are in critical condition. This morning, Commercial Appeal identified the attacker as Uk Thang, 29, who was a third-party supplier to Kroger.

According to a Collierville Police Department statement, the gunman shot dead at the store. Police were called to the Kroger store around 1:30 p.m. Thursday,

The victim who died has been identified as Olivia King. Readers are warned that the early identification came from posts of Kings family members made on Facebook. Those Facebook posts were reported by The Independent, a UK news organization.

However, local news organizations, including the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, had not published the identities of the Kings since the early hours of the morning. In fact, the Commercial-Appeals website crashed intermittently Thursday evening and Friday morning, apparently overloaded by the number of internet users trying to access it.

Many details were still scarce and confused in the reporting available early in the morning. Apparently 14 other people were shot or injured during the incident and taken to several Memphis hospitals for treatment. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition this morning.

Collierville, which has a population of about 52,000, is located near the eastern edge of Shelby County, Tennessee, 23 miles east of Memphis, which is the county seat of Shelby County.

Collierville is 53 miles from New Albany, 77 miles from Tupelo and 23 miles from Holly Springs.

https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2021/09/24/collierville-kroger-shooting-tennessee-updates/5837930001/

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/collierville-kroger-shooting-tennessee-victims-b1926067.html

INTERNATIONAL

Hunger, religious persecution, dispersal follow wars over the years in the Middle East

Hunger and starvation in some Middle Eastern countries are being blamed, in part, by years of war in the region.

An estimated 16 million people are reportedly threatened with starvation and starvation death in Yemen alone. The prospect of famine in the near future of other Middle Eastern countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries is increasingly likely.

The Middle East has been rocked for decades by wars between religious sects and tribal elements. Dozens of Muslim sects have been trying to annihilate each other for 14 centuries, since the days of the Prophet Muhammad himself. Christian minorities have been brutally attacked. Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Egypt were once home to millions of multi-faceted Christians. The exodus of Christians from the Middle East has created a Christian diaspora, with striking similarities to the Jewish diaspora caused by the conflict between Rome and Jerusalem in the first century of the Common Era.

Many Middle Eastern Christians have emigrated to the United States, more than a few of whom have become successful business people in northeastern Mississippi

A deliberate analysis argues that US military intervention in the region over the past two decades has resulted in the removal of an evil and violent genie from his bottle. Secular regimes were overthrown, allowing religious fanaticism to flourish.

This analysis is not from a bunch of dark left and pink wings. Rather it comes from the Cato Institute, a bastion of right-wing political thinking, funded in large part by the Koch brothers of Wichita.

We refer our readers in two articles. One of them was published by the Associated Press yesterday. He from the Cato Institute is almost a year old, but still very old. It’s a bit long (and we do not recommend swallowing everything suggested by the Koch family), but curious readers may find it worth reading over the next weekend.

https://apnews.com/article/united-nations-general-assembly-business-health-syria-middle-east-7291c483b92ddbe5d4a28bc2bb254393

https://www.cato.org/commentary/how-our-pointless-wars-made-life-hell-religious-minorities#

