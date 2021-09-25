Enthusiastic agency for the SAF Challenge

“I do not think there has ever been such a large and profound level of inter-institutional cooperation in history,” said James Spaeth, system development and integration program manager with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technology Office. Speaking at the Start of the Sustainable Business Aviation Summit in 2021, he outlined the response from his agency and the Departments of Agriculture and Transportation after the White House Aviation Sustainable Fuel Challenge (SAF) issued in early this month. The three agencies issued a memorandum of understanding to work together to develop a roadmap for expanding SAF production to meet certain milestones on the road to aviation decarbonisation.

Organized by the SAF Coalition – an industry umbrella organization made up of the NBAA, NATA, EBAA, CBAA, IBAC, HAI and CAAFI – the event brought together policymakers from the FAA, DOE and DOT to describe their efforts in the SAF arena. SAF Coalition President and NATA President and CEO Tim Obitts reiterated the need to help aircraft operators understand that the SAF is an initial replacement for the conventional A-aircraft.

“The specification that sustainable aviation fuel is effectively approved treats it as jet-A,” said Kevin Welsh, executive director of the FAA’s environment and energy office, adding that the agency has worked with SAF since 2006 in coordination. with ASTM for its certification. “Once you meet the D-7566 specifications, that fuel is jet-A.” He explained that it is important not only for its use in aircraft, but in all the infrastructure and security requirements around it. This includes all airport storage systems, pipelines and distribution that would otherwise require replacement or surplus to handle any fuel with different specifications.

Spaeth said there are currently seven approved routes for the production of SAF using a variety of raw materials that do not compete with the use of feed or animal feed and that focus instead of waste and by-products. For example, he said that while most corn is grown for food, SAF production will use the remaining stalk.

He expects that due to DoE grants and industry cooperation with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), there should be at least four or five approved production routes by 2030, and he said his agency is works with manufacturers to utilize existing infrastructure reduce their capital costs. He also acknowledged advances in other forms of energy such as electricity, hydrogen and fuel cells, which will eventually have their roles to play.

Asked about the potential for 100% use of SAF, Spaeth explained that the agency is conducting research with its partners to develop substitute aromas, which are found naturally in petroleum-based fuels and are required for engine seals and to ensure integrity. aircraft fuel storage systems.

One of the main obstacles regarding SAF approval remains the cost to the pump. “We recognize that there is now a gap between the price of conventional aircraft fuel and [SAF], the latter is much more expensive, “said Carol Petsonk, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Aviation and International Affairs with the DT.” There are a number of ways to bridge that gap, but one of them is to use the power of the tax code for stimulate the production, mixing and use of [SAF].. “

This so-called “blender tax credit” has been eagerly approved by the aviation industry and is being considered in Congress. “Our assessment is that there is considerable interest in using the tax code in this way to encourage the achievement of better and more measurable results,” Petsonk said.

Wales concluded by referring to the decarbonisation goals that have been announced by the aviation sector. “You have to be a leader and if you are going to implement those commitments, then this is a great way to lead, to show demand. [for SAF] is there, “he told the audience.” I know dollars matter, so that’s the conclusion, but at the end of the day if your company is there making ambitious commitments on how green you are and if you are operating these aircraft, this is a really important way to to demonstrate it. “

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen noted that sustainability discussions will be at the center next month at the organization’s annual convention and exhibition in Las Vegas, while Obitts added that SAF will be available at Las Vegas Harry Reid International and Henderson Executive airports to supply aircraft arriving for the show.