International
Enthusiastic agency for the SAF Challenge
“I do not think there has ever been such a large and profound level of inter-institutional cooperation in history,” said James Spaeth, system development and integration program manager with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technology Office. Speaking at the Start of the Sustainable Business Aviation Summit in 2021, he outlined the response from his agency and the Departments of Agriculture and Transportation after the White House Aviation Sustainable Fuel Challenge (SAF) issued in early this month. The three agencies issued a memorandum of understanding to work together to develop a roadmap for expanding SAF production to meet certain milestones on the road to aviation decarbonisation.
Organized by the SAF Coalition – an industry umbrella organization made up of the NBAA, NATA, EBAA, CBAA, IBAC, HAI and CAAFI – the event brought together policymakers from the FAA, DOE and DOT to describe their efforts in the SAF arena. SAF Coalition President and NATA President and CEO Tim Obitts reiterated the need to help aircraft operators understand that the SAF is an initial replacement for the conventional A-aircraft.
“The specification that sustainable aviation fuel is effectively approved treats it as jet-A,” said Kevin Welsh, executive director of the FAA’s environment and energy office, adding that the agency has worked with SAF since 2006 in coordination. with ASTM for its certification. “Once you meet the D-7566 specifications, that fuel is jet-A.” He explained that it is important not only for its use in aircraft, but in all the infrastructure and security requirements around it. This includes all airport storage systems, pipelines and distribution that would otherwise require replacement or surplus to handle any fuel with different specifications.
Spaeth said there are currently seven approved routes for the production of SAF using a variety of raw materials that do not compete with the use of feed or animal feed and that focus instead of waste and by-products. For example, he said that while most corn is grown for food, SAF production will use the remaining stalk.
He expects that due to DoE grants and industry cooperation with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), there should be at least four or five approved production routes by 2030, and he said his agency is works with manufacturers to utilize existing infrastructure reduce their capital costs. He also acknowledged advances in other forms of energy such as electricity, hydrogen and fuel cells, which will eventually have their roles to play.
Asked about the potential for 100% use of SAF, Spaeth explained that the agency is conducting research with its partners to develop substitute aromas, which are found naturally in petroleum-based fuels and are required for engine seals and to ensure integrity. aircraft fuel storage systems.
One of the main obstacles regarding SAF approval remains the cost to the pump. “We recognize that there is now a gap between the price of conventional aircraft fuel and [SAF], the latter is much more expensive, “said Carol Petsonk, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Aviation and International Affairs with the DT.” There are a number of ways to bridge that gap, but one of them is to use the power of the tax code for stimulate the production, mixing and use of [SAF].. “
This so-called “blender tax credit” has been eagerly approved by the aviation industry and is being considered in Congress. “Our assessment is that there is considerable interest in using the tax code in this way to encourage the achievement of better and more measurable results,” Petsonk said.
Wales concluded by referring to the decarbonisation goals that have been announced by the aviation sector. “You have to be a leader and if you are going to implement those commitments, then this is a great way to lead, to show demand. [for SAF] is there, “he told the audience.” I know dollars matter, so that’s the conclusion, but at the end of the day if your company is there making ambitious commitments on how green you are and if you are operating these aircraft, this is a really important way to to demonstrate it. “
NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen noted that sustainability discussions will be at the center next month at the organization’s annual convention and exhibition in Las Vegas, while Obitts added that SAF will be available at Las Vegas Harry Reid International and Henderson Executive airports to supply aircraft arriving for the show.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-09-24/agencies-enthusiastic-about-saf-challenge
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]