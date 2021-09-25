Lines at petrol stations in the UK after the bite of Brexit, Covid-19 and global price increases

LONDONR The British government said Friday it could draft into the military to help deliver gas as shortages caused by a shortage of truck drivers forced the closure of stations across the country.

The transportation industry said there was a shortage of around 100,000 drivers, and that could also lead to a shortage of turkeys and toys this Christmas. About 25,000 drivers returned to Europe after Brexit, and the pandemic halted the qualification process for new workers.

“We will do whatever it takes,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News on FridayWith “About things like if there is a role for the military, obviously, if there is, if it really helps we will bring them,” he told the BBCwith

The government urged drivers not to panic to buy gas on Friday after BP and Esso of ExxonMobil closed several stations across the country. It was not known exactly how many stations were closed.

The government says during the winter of the Covid-19 blockade tens of thousands of foreign drivers were unable to get the necessary tests to enter the country.

On Thursday, another government minister warned the public not to panic about shopping amid fears of food shortages.

The multi-layered construction crisis has been fueled in part by Brexit and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and gas is just the latest thing people in the UK are finding difficult to achieve following its departure from the European Union. Previously McDonald’s had been forced to remove milk from the menu, KFC had no more chickens and supermarket shelves were left bare.

The crisis has already begun to bite into other areas of life, with 18 percent of adults saying they have not been able to buy essential foods in the past two weeks, according to the UK Office for National Statisticswith

The pandemic means that many countries are facing supply chain problems, as manufacturing centers in Asia have been hit by persistent cases and restrictions.

There has also been a global rise in the price of natural gas, which heats most homes in Britain and elsewhere. This comes after a cold winter in which most of the population gathered inside due to the blockade measures.

Base natural gas prices have risen 250 percent in Europe this year. Because regulators in the UK limit the amount households pay, this increase has fallen on energy companies, a number of which have gone out of business in recent weeks.

The obsolete signs are placed on the pumps at a Shell gas station in London on Friday. Toby Melville / Reuters

And Britain has been hit hardest by most because there is far less natural gas in stock than many other European countries.

It has also had a powerful effect in creating CO2 deficiencies, which is used in everything from the production of carbonated beverages and alcohol to stunning pigs before slaughter.

But the government has denied there could be a repeat of the 1979 “winter of discontent”, a year of labor strikes, high inflation, garbage bags on the streets and other parts of the country being halted.

At the beginning of that decade, rising global energy prices saw the UK go down in a three-day work week as a drastic measure to keep the lights on.

“It’s not about turning off the lights, about people not being able to heat their homes. There will be no three-day work week, or going back to the 1970s,” Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Parliament last week. .

The amount of natural gas supplied by Russia to Europe has also dropped dramatically this year. Russia says this is because its needs have increased.

But a group of European Union lawmakers have urged the European Commission to investigate Russia’s role as Gazprom, saying the company’s behavior has made them suspect market manipulation.