



statements September 24, 2021 House approves Half Ten Measures to fight foreign corruption through defense bill

TI-US calls on the Senate to follow suit quickly A statement from the US office of Transparency International

September 24, 2021 The US House of Representatives has adopted six measures to fight corruption and kleptocracy around the world. Adopted as part of the Chamber’s annual defense bill (known as the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022), measures include the Foreign Corruption Accountability Act, the Justice Act for Victims of Kleptocracy, the Accountability Act, and Preventing Transnational Repression, Fighting the Global Corruption Act, reauthorizing the Magnitsky Global Accountability Act, and a move that requires the Biden administration to determine whether the 35 kleptocrats and government officials appointed by the Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny meet the criteria for sanctioning under the Global Human Rights Magnitsky Accountability Act. Each of the measures is supported by a coalition of civil society organizations working to promote transparency and accountability in government. Scott Greytak, Director of the Office for Transparency Advocacy in the US (IT-US), made the following statement: These measures will enhance our nations’ ability to sanction corrupt actors, increase transparency, provide actionable information to victims of corruption worldwide, and encourage coordinated anti-corruption efforts between the United States and our allies. . Corruption allows a small group of people to buy energy and protection. It is the blood of violent extremists, drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal enterprises and authoritarian governments in every corner of the globe. Corruption is the leading cause of violence, mass migration, environmental degradation, economic instability and the suppression of free speech and other human rights worldwide. For these and other reasons, the Biden administration recently designated the fight against foreign corruption as a key US national security interest. The House of Representatives has recognized the threat posed by foreign corruption by adopting six measures that will help expose and combat corruption worldwide. It is imperative that the Senate quickly follow suit by including these measures in its next version of the annual defense bill. ### Transparency International is the world’s largest anti-corruption coalition. In cooperation with national chapters in more than 100 countries, the US office focuses on curbing the damage caused by illegal funding, strengthening political integrity, and promoting a positive U.S. role in global anti-corruption initiatives. Related resources Read a letter of support for the Anti-Kleptocracy Anti-Kleptocracy legislative package that includes four of the six measures (the Foreign Corruption Accountability Act, the Kleptocracy Victims Justice Act, the Transnational Repression Accountability and Prevention Act, and the Global Corruption Repression Act ) signed by 35 civil society organizations and prominent individuals here; Contact with the media Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy, Transparency International US Office

