Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for role in Native American schools





A cross stands at Cowessess First Nation, where a search found 751 unmarked graves from the former Marieval Indian Residential School near Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada July 6, 2021. REUTERS / Shannon VanRaes / Photo Photo

VANCOVER, Sept 24 (Reuters) – The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday formally apologized for their role in the country’s infamous residential school system for the first time after refusing to do so for years despite public pressure. In a statement issued Friday, the organization expressed “deep regret” and apologized unequivocally along with all Catholic units that were directly involved in the operation of the schools. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is the national assembly of bishops in Canada, officially recognized by the Catholic Church and part of a global network of conferences. Beginning in 1831 and ending in 1996, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnutrition and physical and sexual abuse in what the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called “cultural genocide”. Survivors who spoke to Reuters recalled perpetual hunger and haunted loneliness, with schools being run under threat and frequent use of force. Read more “We acknowledge the grave abuses committed by some members of our Catholic community; physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural and sexual,” the statement added. “We also sadly acknowledge the historic and ongoing trauma and legacy of the suffering and challenges facing the Indigenous Peoples that continue to this day.” The Pope and the Catholic Church itself have refused to apologize for the role of the church, unlike the Anglican, Presbyterian and United churches. Global outrage over the lack of forgiveness spread earlier this year as hundreds of unmarked graves of indigenous children were discovered at former residential school sites across Canada. Read more Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Edited by Sam Holmes Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

