Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for role in residential school system





Canada’s Catholic bishops are apologizing for the church’s role in the residential school system. In one open letter, The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed “their deep remorse” for their participation in the system, which led to the suppression of indigenous languages ​​and culture.















The First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be celebrated in Canada September 30th





The First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be celebrated in Canada September 30th

“We acknowledge the serious abuses committed by some members of our Catholic community; “Physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural and sexual,” the letter reads. The story goes down the ad “We also sadly acknowledge the historic and ongoing trauma and legacy of the suffering and challenges facing the Indigenous Peoples that continue to this day.”















Archdiocese apologizes after priest Winnipeg accuses residential school survivors of lying





Archdiocese apologizes after priest Winnipeg accuses residential school survivors of lying

The bishops are committed to healing, the letter said, and have pledged to raise funds across the country to support initiatives that will lead the church and indigenous communities “into a new era of reconciliation.” Read more: No guarantee that the Pope will not apologize for the role of the Church in residential schools, says AFN chief The letter says the church is also committed to providing records to help commemorate those buried in unmarked graves. Local leaders will travel to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis in December to apologize papally. “Pope Francis will meet and listen to indigenous participants in order to see how he can support our common desire to renew relations and walk together along the path of hope in the years to come,” the statement said. paper. The story goes down the ad Read more: Compiling the Missing: Former Residential School Sites in Canada and Searching for Unmarked Graves The letter raises the possibility of a papal visit to Canada as part of the healing process. The final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions on the residential school system, published in 2015, called on the Pope to come to Canada to apologize to the survivors, as well as their families and communities for the abuses faced by children. autochthonous. Read more: More separations of indigenous families now than during residential schools, the lawyer says He demanded that this happen within a year of the publication of the reports and be similar to the papal pardon granted to victims in Ireland who suffered various abuses through the Catholic Church. with files from The Canadian Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

