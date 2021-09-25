South Africa celebrates its diversity with Braai National DayExBulletin





RACHEL MARTIN, HOST: South Africa is a country known for its cultural diversity, but has a common denominator. South Africans love barbecue, or braai. Today the country celebrates Heritage Day, its national holiday. Over the years, it has become better known as Braai Day. Here is NPR’s Eyder Peralta. IDENTIFIED MUSICIAN: (Playing in the bathroom). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Butchers in Cape Town are ubiquitous. They are like the town squares. The butcher becomes your friend. You see your cousin, your uncle, your friend there on Saturday, and the local bathroom player sitting in front asking for advice. IDENTIFIED MUSICIAN: (Playing bathroom). PERALTA: Romeo Roman, the butcher, walks me out of the excellent Meat, where there are South African sausages, roasting, cooking on the fire. ROMEO ROMAK: The minute you see a flame or charcoal, you know it’s going – you’ll have a nice family day. PEARL: Smoke rises from the coal and swirls in the air. It is salty. It ‘s sweet. These are the elements of a perfect South African braai. ROMAN: Braai – this is our heritage. You unite your friends. You reunite your family. PEARL: A random South African can tell you that they were the first people to throw meat over hot coals. A historian may dispute this, but South Africa is home to the Wonderwerk Cave, where ancient people were first thought to have controlled the fire. The African name translates to Cave of Miracles. About 10 years ago, that story inspired Jan Scannell, a well-known brai chef, to propose that on Heritage Day, all South Africans sit around a fire and share a meal. JAN SCANNELL: And around the fire is a place where it is safe from wildlife and, of course, there is warmth, there is food and there is light. PERALTA: The holiday quickly became known as Braai Day, and the liberation hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu became its patron saint. South Africa, Desmond Tutu is famous for saying, there are 11 official languages, but braai has been adopted in all of them – in isiXhosa, in isiZulu, in English, in Sesotho. In a place so often divided, braai unites everyone, so he loves the holiday for its simplicity. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) DESMOND TUTU: All it takes is to come with your friends, your family. Have a little fire, and braai. PERALTA: Romeo the butcher spent years working in grocery stores, but he always wanted to be a butcher because he says they keep this place at work. ROMAKU: We would probably be the engine of a car because other than vegans, you can not eat without meat. PERALTA: This Day Braai, he will light a fire, drink a cold drink as he watches the flames rise in the air. And when the coals shine orange, he will throw a lamb shoulder over them, finely seasoned with garlic and rosemary. And, of course, he will share it with friends. IDENTIFIED MUSICIAN: (Playing in the bathroom). PERALTA: Eyder Peralta, NPR News, Cape Town, South Africa. Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

