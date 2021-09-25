



For more than 1,000 days, two Canadian men held in China have been in separate prisons. They have been charged with espionage, without evidence, and have been forced to spend months without visits from diplomats. They have been waiting as their cases wander through China’s legal system, despite calls around the world for their release. The men Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur were once relatively low-profile immigrants working in Asia. They have become symbols of the consequences of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, their bans being widely perceived as punishment for the arrest of Meng Wanzhous. In August, a court in northeast China, where Mr. Spavor lived, sentenced him to 11 years in prison after convicting him of espionage. Mr Kovrig has been awaiting sentencing. During his detention, Mr. Kovrig, who worked for a non-profit organization, was locked up in a small prison cell in Beijing and subjected to repeated interrogation. During his incarceration, his diet was sometimes limited to boiled rice and vegetables, he told his family.

Chinese authorities have detained Mr. Kovrig as isolated as he was unaware of the details of the coronavirus pandemic until October, his wife, Vina Nadjibulla said, when Canadian diplomats briefed him during a virtual visit. He is extremely resilient, but his situation is hard to bear, Ms. Nadjibulla said in an interview. We are concerned about the damage this has to his mental health. Mr. Spavor, a businessman, established a career doing business with North Korea. He assisted in organizing a visit to North Korea by Mr. Rodman, retired basketball player, in 2013 and then a second visit next year. Company Mr. Spavors, Paektu Exchange Exchange, posted a picture showing Mr. Spavor with Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, on Mr. Kims’ yacht in 2013. In Canada, where the two Michaels bans have been front-page news for months, the crisis has sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the country’s weakness in the face of a growing superpower. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has repeatedly criticized China for dealing with the issue and demanded the release of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

Mrs. Nadjibulla said that Mr. Kovrig was spending time training in the cell and reading letters from family members. He has also found solace in books such as Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom. While Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor are provided minimal contacts with the outside world, Mrs. Meng has encountered some such restrictions. She has been free to take private painting lessons and go shopping, and before the pandemic was able attends concerts of Chinese singers, though she is required to wear a GPS tracker.

