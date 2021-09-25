The murder of young teacher Sabina Nessa makes women in London worry that they may have been





“Police said she left the house to meet her friend at a local pub and it was only five minutes walk to her. We often go to this pub and it is also about five, 10 minutes walk to us. You think “It could have happened to you. It could happen anywhere,” Aliya Isaeva, a young mother who has lived in the area for about two years, told CNN.

Isaeva and her husband moved to Kidbrooke because it felt like a good place to start a family; a quiet suburb of London, less than 20 minutes by train from central London. As a major commuter neighborhood, Kidbrooke has benefited from huge investments in recent years. New residential buildings with carefully arranged lawns surround the train station. Beyond the rails, many more are being built.

Isaeva and her friend’s mother Sueda Ciftci said they visit the park where the 28-year-old teacher was killed last Friday at least once a week. They have always felt safe there. “We chose this area because there are many parks. It is a good family area,” Ciftci said.

The neighborhood is still trying to come to terms with the murder. Throughout the week, people have laid flowers in the park, lit candles and left notes for Nessa’s family. When a vigil was held in a square just across the street from the park on Friday evening, large crowds of people, mostly women, came out.

Many of them tried to hold back tears when Nessa’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam told them about the pain she and her family experienced. “It looks like we’re stuck in a nightmare and we can’t get out of it,” she said. “We have lost our sister, my parents have lost their daughter and my daughters have lost such a wonderful, loving and caring aunt.” Epidemic of gender violence Nessa’s murder has sparked a new outcry over the epidemic of violence in Britain against women and girls. Nessa is thought to have been killed on her short trip through the park, with her body found Saturday afternoon, near a nearby community center. “It’s just an endless cycle of violence against women and it’s really depressing,” Jamie Klingler, one of the co-founders of the Reclaim These Streets campaign group, told CNN. The group was formed after the attack and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in May. Everard disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on May 3, and her disappearance sparked a flurry of social media from women sharing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment. A Metropolitan Police officer later pleaded guilty to her murder. Klingler said Nessa’s murder did not show that anything had changed in the six months since Everard was killed in May. “Violence against women is not [in] the top three priorities of any police department in England or Wales. We do not even rank. “No one takes this seriously,” she said. According to the security app WalkSafe, 112 violent and sexual crimes were reported within a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) radius of the park where Nessa was killed, in July alone, the latest month for which police figures are available. “For now, [local] the council is giving panic alarms and they are giving out pieces of paper saying you have to walk with someone … how is it up to us to protect ourselves and not society and government and police to keep us alive? Tha Klingler. On the eve of Friday, Clive Efford, the local MP, said 78 women have died in violent attacks since Everard was killed in May. Efford said a cultural change had to happen in the UK. “Those sexist jokes that just slip out of the tongue around the coffee machine, here it starts, are the little steps that create the environment where people think they can become violent and aggressive towards women and girls, so if we want to make a difference, we have to. to live that change and be that change, “he said applauding by the crowd. The British government in July unveiled a new plan to combat violence against women and girls. But activists have said it does not go that far. Refuge, a charity that helps women who are victims of domestic violence, said the plan did not provide adequate funding and missed an opportunity to make a real difference. Manuela Colombini, who has lived in the area for about 15 years, said she felt it was her duty to attend the vigil to express her solidarity with Nessa’s family and make her voice heard. “We want to feel safe. I have two little girls and I do not want them to grow up and think they can not go out on the street or in a park that is close here, where we take our dogs,” she said. “Importers it is important to be able to show that we are here and that is not acceptable,” she said. Most of those who gathered at Kidbrooke on Friday did not know Nessa personally. Like Colombini, they came because they wanted to support the community, maintain an attitude, and ensure that its history is not forgotten. When one of the speakers encouraged the crowd to say Nessa’s name, they did so, the sound of hundreds of voices echoing through the square: “Sabina Nessa. Sabina Nessa. Sabina Nessa”.

CNN’s Nada Bashir, Mick Krever, Eliza Mackintosh and Kara Fox contributed to this article.

