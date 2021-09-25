Myanmar will not address world leaders at the UN General Assembly | Politika Lajme





Russia and China have reportedly agreed to allow Kyaw Moe Tun to retain Myanmar’s seat at the UN as long as he does not speak during the summit.

No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the UN High-Level General Assembly next week, a UN spokesman said amid rival claims to the UN headquarters in New York. after a military coup that toppled the elected government. At this point, Myanmar is not talking, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. Incumbent Myanmar Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun appointed by the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyis was initially expected to address the 193-member General Assembly on Monday, the last day of the meeting. But diplomats said China, Russia and the United States had reached an understanding where Moscow and Beijing would not object to Kyaw Moe Tun staying at UN Myanmar headquarters for the time being, as long as he does not speak during the meeting. high level. I withdrew from the list of speakers and will not speak in this general debate, Kyaw Moe Tun told the Reuters news agency, adding that he was aware of the understanding between some members of the UN credentials committee, who includes Russia, China and the US Me Myanmar’s military government has nominated military veteran Aung Thurein as its envoy to the UN, while Kyaw Moe Tun has sought to renew his accreditation to the UN, despite being the target of a plot to kill or injure him for his opposition to February coup. UN accreditation issues are handled by a nine-member committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia. Traditionally meets in October or November. Until a decision is made by the credentials committee, Kyaw Moe Tun will remain in place, according to the rules of the General Assembly. The same rule applies to the representative of Afghanistan. News of Kyaw Moe Tuns’ absence on Monday comes as violence linked to the February 1 coup continues to displace thousands of civilians home. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the Aung San Suu Kyis government was overthrown by the military in February, sparking a nationwide uprising that the military has tried to quell. Attacks on the military have escalated after lawmakers ousted by generals called for a popular defense war earlier this month. News of Kyaw Moe Tuns’ absence on Monday comes as violence linked to the February 1 coup continues to displace thousands of civilians home [File: Osamu Honda/AP] The latest violence was reported in Chin State and the Sagaing region in the northwest of the country, with soldiers involved in battles with armed local defense groups. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and nearly 8,000 arrested since the coup, according to local observers. Coup leaders have defended the seizure of power by claiming massive fraud during the late 2020 elections, which the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyis won by a landslide. On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned of a human rights catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar and urged the international community to do more to prevent the conflict from escalating. deteriorates. The national consequences are terrible and tragic, the regional consequences can also be profound, she said in a statement. The international community must redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late.

