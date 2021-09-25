Germany is the largest economy in Europe. What if it shifts to the left?





The results of Sunday elections are difficult to predict, and forming a government can take weeks or months to play. But when the dust settles, polls suggest the new chancellor could be the left-leaning Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who led the German economy through a pandemic as finance minister in a coalition with Merkel. Meanwhile, the Greens could double the number of seats in parliament.

Scholz and Green SPD could partner with the pro-business Free Democratic Party, gaining enough power to shift the country’s economic agenda to the left. Taxation and spending may increase as political leaders double digitalisation and climate policy, while arrogance to increase government debt may take second place.

“The Greens and the Liberals in a coalition would bring the newest innovative forces we once had in a German government,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of ING macro research.

Says global banks that the end result of the post-election run between parties is far from certain, while advising investors to prepare for two possible outcomes: a coalition of the SPD, the Green Party and the FDP, or a close victory for the party. Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union, led by Armin Laschet, who is also likely to need to join the Greens and the FDP. The previous option would mark a move to the left, but would be less dramatic than an alliance between the SPD, the Greens and Die Linke of the strong left. This result, which could produce much more ambitious efforts to redistribute wealth and impose taxes, has been underestimated by analysts and is likely to take investors by surprise. Whichever combination takes responsibility will have to manage ongoing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The German economy is on track to grow by 2.9% this year and 4.6% next year after shrinking by 4.9% in 2020, according to the latest forecasts from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Recent data, however, suggests that momentum may be declining. The Ifo index, which tracks the country’s business climate, fell for the third month in a row in September, according to data released Friday. Slower growth in China, supply chains and rising gas prices are likely to have a tax. This withdrawal could increase pressure on the country’s new leaders to get rid of Germany’s infamous fiscal rules so that they can continue spending on the domestic economy. The country maintained a so-called “debt containment” in the 2009 constitution, severely restricting public borrowing after the financial crisis with few exceptions. Due to the pandemic, debt rules were suspended until 2023. This allowed German borrowing to jump, with the debt-to-GDP ratio rising sharply to 70% by 2020. Although such a ratio fades compared to the United States, where debt is now projected to exceed annual GDP, Germany’s central parties have been eager to take control of the country’s public finances. The Greens, meanwhile, want more permanent easing of debt rules. UBS strategists Dean Turner and Maximilian Kunkel think debt restraint which has become a key principle of German fiscal conservatism is likely to remain in place as its overthrow would require a two-thirds majority in parliament. However, they expect Germany’s new leaders to find other ways to increase spending to address the climate crisis, an issue that gained even greater importance after devastating floods hit the country in July. “A common area of ​​agreement for all parties is the need to tackle climate change,” Turner and Kunkel wrote in a recent research note. Whatever coalition emerges, they continued, green investment “will grow”. Addressing the climate crisis Brzeski expects the next ruling coalition, regardless of its composition, to create a special investment tool to bypass debt containment, allowing money to flow into green initiatives. With a more liberal coalition government, however, some deadlines may be raised. “[The Greens] it is likely to spur an acceleration of the green transition of the German economy as a precondition for joining the government, “Goldman Sachs said in a recent note to clients. The Green Party has called for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030, compared to the government’s current target of 65%. She also wants coal mills to close by the end of this decade, rather than by 2038, and that new cars be emissions up to that point, too. Volkswagen VLKAF This could create a clash with Germany’s most powerful businesses. In the latest strategy update,said he wanted 50% of sales to come from electric cars by 2030, growing to almost 100% by 2040. How much the state should intervene can create friction between coalition members. “The biggest controversy will be: How do you change people’s behaviors?” Tha Brzeski. “Do you do this with incentives, and educating people, or do you do this with this [increasing] prices and costs? “ A left-leaning government in Germany could also lead to tax increases for richer Germans, with the SPD proposing a new wealth tax for the super-rich. But banks are stressing that it remains extremely unclear how the election will go and the more conservative CDU can still prevail, keeping Germany more firm on its current fiscal and economic path.

