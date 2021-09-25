The Portsmouth Youth Climate Strike demands action plan in New Hampshire





PORTSMOUTH Lined up to inherit a world experiencing rising temperatures across the globe and rising levels of carbon dioxide in the air, young Seacoasts took part in a worldwide call for climate legislation Friday afternoon. There1,434 youth-led climate strikes on every continent except Antarctica, scheduled for Friday in connection with Friday for the Future, a movement group for the youth climate strike born of the actions of world-famous youth climate activist Greta Thunberg, who first led a strike outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018. Approximately 50 young people, as well as older activists and climate supporters, formed a ring in front of the North Church with signs with evocative messages such as Theres No Planet B and Stop Denying the Earth is Dying, which won car applause and support. passers-by. with In coordination with New Hampshire Youth Movement, 350NH AND Rights and democracy NH, 16-year-old city resident Loreley Godfrey hosted the Portsmouth Youth Climate Strike on Friday. More:If electric vehicles are the future, is New Hampshire ready? are you The climate crisis has clear solutions, Godfrey said in her remarks. It is a matter of their approval. We can not allow the expression too little, too late to represent our state and our response to the climate crisis. And I’m great because the climate crisis should not be hidden under the rug. The facts should not be political nor should the climate crisis. While every climate strike taking place on Friday is demanding change around the world, Godfrey said every strike in New Hampshire, with others in Concord and Durham, was focused on different aspects of climate progress. The Portsmouth strike called for state-level climate legislative action, particularly urging lawmakers to formulate a climate action plan that seeks to build offshore wind energy structures in Portsmouth and ensure carbon neutrality in Granite State. by 2050. A member of the Senate State Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, State Sen. David Watters, a Dover Democrat, spoke of the need to decarbonize transportation, implement more renewable energy in the granite state, and address revenue, health, and inequalities. general within the climate crisis Me I think Greta Thunberg spoke some of the wisest words ever: We want our future back, he said. Coastal communities like Portsmouth, he added, are geared to offshore wind, a way of renewable energy that can create jobs and provide clean power in the region. We can wind offshore, it’s ready, said Watters, who chairs the States Commission on the Study of Wind and Offshore Port Development. More:New Hampshire to study the pros and cons of offshore energy development National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations report published this month found that in august, the average global land and ocean temperature was above 61.7 degrees fahrenheit- 1.62 degrees above the last centurys average and the sixth warmest august since data collection began 142 years ago. During the Earth Day Leaders Climate Summit in April, the Biden administration announced its intention to drastically reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 2030 by 52%. By 2050, the White House added in a statement, The United States aims to hit the zero-emission economy. “Our elected officials were tasked with taking care of our future, but when New Hampshire legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions repeatedly failed, we could not help but feel abandoned,” he said. Godfrey. But as depressing as all this may seem, there is still a glimmer of hope, but only if we take climate action. Right now, being here, we are taking climate action. Information:fridaysforfuture.org/september24

