5 overnight developments from around the world

“Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.
Quad leaders meet at the White House while China looks warm
Quad leaders – the United States, Japan, India and Australia – met for a two-hour meeting at the White House on Friday. The countries pledged to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region “fearless of coercion” at their first personal summit, which presented a united front amid common concerns about China. The meeting will be closely followed in Beijing.
We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and excessive flight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values,
and the territorial integrity of the states, “said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and said in a joint statement after the talks.
2. The American border camp was cleared by the Haitians, thousands more on the move
The United States has been cleared of a makeshift border camp that housed thousands of Haitian immigrants on Friday. For now, most of the migrants have remained in the states where they will pursue their immigration in court, while others were deported on deportation flights or returned to Mexico.
The witness told Reuters that the mix of makeshift tents and shelters disappeared from Del Rio in Texas with workers removing the last debris along the border with Mexico. US Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro
Mayorkas said nearly 30,000 migrants had been encountered in Del Rio in the past two weeks and that by morning no one had remained in the camp under his international bridge.
3. Imran Khan describes Pakistan as a victim of US ingratitude
In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought to make his country a victim of American ingratitude and a double international standard. Khan touched on a range of topics including climate change, global Islamophobia and “plundering the developing world by their corrupt elites”.
Khan, once again, labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government as “fascist”.
4. Huawei financial officer leaves Canada after US deal on fraud charges, detained Canadians go home
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday after reaching an agreement
with U.S. prosecutors to end the case of bank fraud against it, easing a point of tension between China and the United States.
Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese prisons and were returning to Canada. This comes despite Beijing denying that their arrests were related.
5. The Afghan Taliban will not speak at the UN
Almost it is almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers will not speak at this year’s UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the ambassador’s credentials from the previous Afghan government, which they ousted on August 15, and sought to represent the country in the General Assembly’s General Debate. It started on Tuesday and ended on Monday, with the Afghan representative as the final speaker.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that since Friday, Afghanistan’s currently known UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents the ousted government of former President Ashraf Ghani, has been listed as the country’s speaker.
