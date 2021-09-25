Rutgers Master Gardeners of Morris County win international award





(Photo: (LR): Margot Sample, Jennifer Basile, Jill Williams, Mary Albright, Mary Olin, Brian Monaghan, Sue Wiedaseck, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Peter Nitzsche, Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary Cynthia Triolo and Master Gardener D Coordinator Missing from the photo are Diane DuBrule and Cheri Wilczek / Courtesy Morris County)

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) is proud to announce that the Rutgers Master Gardener Community Garden Integrated Garden Management Team has won First Place at the David Gibby International Gardeners Conference 2021 Search for Excellence, Innovative Project Category. This team of volunteers regularly inspects parcels in Morris County community gardens to identify insects, diseases, environmental and cultural problems. Any issues found are thoroughly researched by the team, using science-based universities or Collaborative Expansion resources and reviewed by the RCE of Morris County faculty and staff. The team prepares bi-weekly reports throughout the growing season to provide community gardeners with warnings of potential issues. These reports display photographs to help gardeners identify problems and provide research-based prevention and management techniques. In addition to reports, the team also follows up every year on the first insect and disease surveys by date and location. Now in its fourth year, the first observation project database and summary table serve as key resources, allowing gardeners to anticipate potential problems during the growing season. When the project first started in 2018, the auditor for the reports was originally community gardeners at two community gardens in Morris County. Through partnerships with other community garden managers – the New Jersey Community Garden Association, the Friends of the Arboretum Frelinghuysen Society, and the Northeastern New Jersey Organic Farming Association – reports have now been distributed to more than 8,500 gardeners throughout New Jersey. Jersey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wrnjradio.com/rutgers-master-gardeners-of-morris-county-win-international-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos