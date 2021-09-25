Imran Khan describes Pakistan as a victim of US ingratitude

Image Source: AP. Imran Khan addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought to place Pakistan as a victim of American ingratitude and a double international standard in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a pre-recorded speech broadcast Friday night, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics including climate change, global Islamophobia and the looting of the developing world by their corrupt elites – comparing the latter to what he did East India Company in India.

It was for the Indian government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling the nationalist Hindu government of the fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the cricketer turned into an international celebrity, turned politician, was in turn outraged and complaining as he described the United States as a deserter to neighboring Pakistan and Afghanistan.

For the current situation in Afghanistan, for some reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe, Khan said.

From this platform, I want everyone to know, the country that suffered the most, except Afghanistan, was Pakistan when we joined the American war on terror after 9/11.

It began in a story that began with the training of mujahideen from the United States and Pakistan – considered heroes by the likes of then-President Ronald Reagan, he said – during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. But Pakistan was left in the lurch – millions of refugees and new sectarian militant groups – when the Soviets and Americans fled in 1989.

Khan said the US sanctioned its former partner a year later, but was later recalled after the 9/11 attacks. Khan said Pakistan’s aid to the US cost 80,000 Pakistanis lives and sparked internal strife and dissent against the state, while the US carried out drone strikes.

So when we hear this at the end. There are many concerns in the US about caring for translators and anyone who helped the US, he said, referring to Afghanistan.

Are we? Instead of a “word of appreciation,” Pakistan has taken the blame, Khan said.

Despite Khan’s rhetoric supporting the desire for peace, many Afghans have blamed Pakistan for reviving the Taliban in Afghanistan because of close ties.

What did the United Nations do?

The United Nations in August also rejected Pakistan’s request to give its side at a special meeting on Afghanistan, showing the international community’s shared skepticism.

In his speech, Khan echoed what his foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, told the Associated Press earlier this week on the sidelines of the UN: the international community should not isolate the Taliban, but rather strengthen the current Afghan government. for the sake of people.

He gave an optimistic tone to Taliban rule, saying their leaders were committed to human rights, an inclusive government and did not allow terrorists on Afghan soil. But messages from the Taliban have been mixed.

A Taliban founder told the AP earlier this week that the militant groups would once again carry out executions and amputations of hands – albeit this time after a trial by judges, including women, and potentially not in public.

If the world community stimulates them and encourages them to walk into this conversation, it will be a win-win situation for all, he said.

Khan also drew his anger at the same community for what he perceives as a free passage given to India.

It is unfortunate, very unfortunate, that the world’s approach to human rights violations is directly lacking, and even selective. Geopolitical considerations, or corporate interests, commercial interests often force major powers to circumvent the violations of their affiliated countries, Khan said.

He went through a series of actions that have erupted into a reign of fear and violence against India’s powerful Muslim community of 200 million “, including lynchings, pogroms and” discriminatory “citizenship laws.

As in previous years, Khan- who favors holding his speeches in his English-leaning English, in contrast to speeches in Modi in India- devoted considerable time to Kashmir.

New Delhi has also begun what it calls ominous the final solution to the Jammu-Kashmir dispute, Khan said, removing from the list what he called major and systematic human rights violations committed by Indian forces.

He specifically condemned the forcible abduction of the bones of the great Kashmiri leader “Syed Ali Geelani”, who died earlier this month at the age of 91.

Geelani’s family has said authorities took his body and buried it discreetly and without their consent, denying honorable separatist leaders in Kashmir a proper Islamic burial.

Khan called on the General Assembly to demand the proper burial and rites of Geelan. He said Pakistan wants peace, but it is India’s responsibility to engage meaningfully.

Modi will address the UN General Assembly in person on Saturday, a day after a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

