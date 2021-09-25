



TORONTO – These visualizations help tell the story of the 44th federal election in Canada. CTVNews.ca breaks down the percentage of total votes won by each party, seats are counted in Parliament, what was won and what was lost, and where in Canada the closest nail biting races took place. For context, you can also compare the results with those of 2019.

As in 2019, the Conservatives got the popular vote, but they failed to translate that support into winning the largest number of votes. In Canada’s voting system first after posting, its winner gets everything, and the end result may have little to do with popular vote. For example, the Conservatives may have won a lot of votes by a wide margin in fact, in this election they won 3 runs by over 70% and 19 races by over 60% in Western Canada, but the Liberals won more votes overall by a wide margin. close. Liberals won just 8 trips across Canada by a margin of more than 60%. In the chart above, compare the popular vote won by the 6 major parties won in 2021, compared to 2019. As of Friday, September 24, there were still 2 places to be announced. The Liberals are on track to capture 159 * seats, which is 2 more than they won in 2019. Go back and forth touching on the years to see the differences (and similarities) between the two parliaments. * Note: Spadina-Fort York candidate Kevin Vuong won his race as a Liberal, but he was removed from the Liberal group after a sexual assault charge was uncovered against him. In the next parliament, Vuong will sit as Independent, which will leave the Liberals with 158 seats. The 2021 election saw at least 41 opposing countries, as of Friday afternoon. You can see in the chart above that the Liberals lost the leaders by 8 votes, mostly from the Conservatives, but also one seat each for the Greens and the Bloc. The Conservatives, meanwhile, gained six entries by Thursday afternoon, all at the expense of the Liberals, as they lost nine votes to the Liberals and the NDP. (On the desktop, hover over each square to see the riding names.) The chart above shows the number of trips won by each pair in both 2021 and 2019. Another illustration of it shows at a glance and at the provincial level, how little has changed. Go back and forth and you can see what was lost and to whom. The Conservatives, for example, saw their support fall to their traditional Alberta fortress, and they lost a seat each to the Liberals and the NDP. But look at the places they occupied at the bottom of the table, in the Atlantic provinces. The cliché that every vote counts is absolutely true on Charleswood-St. Manitoba boarding. JamesAssiniboiaHeadingley, where only 24 votes shared Conservative Marty Morantz and Liberal Doug Eyolfson. More than 44,000 votes were cast in Winnipeg and the final result will trigger an automatic confess, held in competitions where the winning margin is less than 1/1000 of the total number of voting cases. The recount process can take several weeks. See which other races were close in the table below, in 2021 and 2019. We mentioned in our first table how the relationship between popular vote and the number of votes won in a previous post-post system may have little to do with each other. The table above illustrates how much difference the Conservatives gained in a handful of trips. But then, select the Liberals in the drop-down menu and see how many victories the Liberals won in general. The table also shows the increase in PPC support. In 2019, the best holiday performance was in Beauce, Que., The homecoming of leader Maxime Bernier, but failed to break single figures anywhere else. It’s a different story in 2021.

Designed and developed by Jesse Tahirali. Edited by Phil Hahn

