Buying panic and not the shortages that cause queues at gas stations in the UK, says the head of AA | Supply chain crisis

Buying panic rather than supply chain issues is fueling fuel shortages at several UK gas stations, said the president of an automotive association, amid ongoing reports of queues for fuel on Saturday.

Police urged drivers to be reasonable about filling up gas stations after creating long queues.

Lincolnshire Police said: We have received reports this morning of long queues at several gas stations in the county. This is a potential hazard to vehicles making other trips and may cause difficulties for emergency services trying to reach people in need.

While we appreciate that some people may be particularly eager to refuel their vehicles this weekend, we will respectfully urge drivers to be reasonable when making judgments about joining a queue at a gas station. If it is too long, consider returning to another time.

However, we will seek to make sure that you do not block the roads during the queue, it is important that emergency vehicles are able to pass at all times. – Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) September 25, 2021

In Brockley, south London, drivers lined up for petrol at an Esso gas station on Saturday morning, while queues also formed at a Tesco gas station in Bracknell, Berkshire, among other places.

Edmund King, president of the AA, Vehicle Association, told BBC Breakfast that the problem should pass within a few days if drivers simply get fed up when they need it, adding that there is too much fuel at the source and that a shortage of drivers trucks were just a localized problem earlier in the week.

Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said it was a shame that queues had to be created before the government could act, but described governments awaiting the post-Brexit turn over visa facilitation for truck drivers. foreigners as a great relief.

Danker told BBC Breakfast: “I hope it happens and it’s a great relief. We call it for three months, we could see this problem coming and more problems coming, and so it is a shame that the government needed queues at the pumps to move, but move hopefully they have and will help.

On Friday evening it emerged that British retailer EG Group had introduced a 30 per capita fuel purchase limit at its 389 petrol stations, due to unprecedented supply demands and challenges.

The limit on all fuel classes is intended to ensure that seats function smoothly, but will not apply to drivers of heavy goods or emergency service vehicles.

An EG Group spokesman said: “This is a company decision to ensure that all of our customers have a fair chance to refuel and enable our sites to continue to function smoothly. We ask everyone who visits our sites to treat our colleagues, supply chain partners and customers with respect during these very challenging times. All EG Group sites in the UK remain open and functional to serve customers.

Commenting on the expected announcement from the government that a change in visa rules would allow foreign truck drivers to return to the UK, King said: “We were in discussions with government ministers last night and talked to major fuel companies, and we can to repeat there is no problem with the supply at source.

At the beginning of the week there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to the lack of some truck drivers, but this was only a localized problem.

King said the shortage was exacerbated by people coming out and filling up when they really didn’t need it.

If you think about it, 30 million cars there, if they all have half a tank [and] if everyone rushes to fill the rest of the tank and the tank is about 60 liters, it will put a strain on the system, he said.

The issues, he said, were unlikely to last because the supply chain is not being disrupted by ongoing problems such as industrial action.

The good news is that you can really fill up only after you run out of fuel, so that should be a short-term thing, he said. It is not like the fuel crises in the past when the supplier was hit by the strike, etc.

So once people are full, they will not travel more than they normally travel, so this load on the system should be eased in the coming days.

The lack of HGV truck and vehicle drivers, however, King admitted, was an ongoing issue. The market is stretched, so I think this is a broader issue that is affecting the supply chain, not only gasoline and diesel, but also retail.

King said the government had released a number of leadership tests for HGV executives in training, but said he did not know any details of further action he could plan to take.

Danker warned that in addition to shortages of truck drivers, there were also manpower shortages, supply chain and energy problems.

“I think what we need is for the government to take these things with us in business and come before them rather than behind them,” he said.

Conservative and Brexiter MP Andrea Leadsom urged people on Twitter not to buy energy and said any shortage would be the result of stockpiling.