



Polls on Saturday show the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) holding a small but narrow lead over Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merkel has been a symbol of stability in Europe since taking office in 2005. But after nearly 16 years in office, she will resign as soon as it becomes clear who her successor will be.

The SPD and the CDU, the two largest parties in German politics, have shared power under Merkel’s fourth term as chancellor.

CDU leader Armin Laschet, the party’s candidate for the next chancellor and prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, held a final campaign rally with Merkel in Aachen on Saturday.

A guy presented Merkel, 67, with a cold ginger heart with the words “Thank you CDU”, and another supporter gave her a cake decorated with a picture of her trademark rhombus gesture. Rival candidate Olaf Scholz, from the Social Democrats, is holding his last rally on Saturday in his constituency in Potsdam. Scholz has served as German deputy chancellor and finance minister since 2018. FDP leader Christian Lindner wraps up his election campaign with rallies in Cologne and Dsseldorf. According to the latest polls, the Social Democrats are voting with 25.2% and can win 4.7 percentage points compared to the 2017 national elections. This result could mean a reversal of a 20-year downward trend for the Social Democrats. Over the past two decades, the party has lost about half of its voters. The Christian Democrats are a few percentage points behind the SPD at around 22.4%, polls show. This could mean a loss of 10.5 percentage points compared to the 2017 national election, and a 19.1 percentage point compared to the 2013 election. The Greens are currently voting with 15.9%, in third place. However, the Green Party could record the strongest increase of all parties in the upcoming federal election, with a potential gain of 7.5 percentage points compared to the last national election in 2017. The leader of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, has emerged as a contender for chancellor and potential reign in coalition negotiations is expected to follow Sunday’s vote. According to poll forecasts, Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) is up 11.1% and is projected to have only marginal benefits compared to the last national election. The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is voting by 10.6% – a drop of 2 percentage points compared to the 2017 national elections. The AfD, which saw significant success in the 2017 election following the influx of refugees to Germany in 2015, has struggled to maintain its momentum since then and has faced harsh criticism for its links to the far right. The proximity of the race coupled with Germany’s complicated voting system means it may be some time before a winning coalition is formed and the final winner is known. Environmental concerns and economic concerns have emerged as key issues in the campaign, with the former being driven by deadly floods that devastated parts of Germany this summer.

