In Overthrow, the New Israeli Government Commits to the Palestinian Authority





JERUSALEM One night last month, a senior Israeli minister traveled through the winding streets of the occupied West Bank to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority. The meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Abbas in the private residence of the eight Palestinian leaders less than 10 minutes drive from the Israeli army regional headquarters lasted only about 90 minutes, but immediately made waves in Israel and the West Bank. It was the first time in more than seven years that a senior Israeli minister was known to meet with Mr. Abbas. The previous Israeli government, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had denigrated Mr. Abbas as an incessant instigator of violence and never met him. The August meeting is the most striking evidence of a new, more cooperative approach to dealing with the Palestinian Authority, which senior members of Israel’s new government see as a defense against the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Since the government took office in June, other ministers have met with their Palestinian counterparts, and Israeli officials said they were taking a series of concrete steps to benefit the Palestinians economically, increase security cooperation, and change some policies that were denounced as discriminatory. The Palestinian Authority is the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and we are working to strengthen the PA, Mr Gantz told diplomats at a recent conference. But the initial antenna has clear boundaries, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ruled out the possibility of peace talks and the creation of a Palestinian state. These restrictions have led some critics to characterize his government as a kind of Netanyahu-lite and attack the Palestinian Authority to continue with the new measures.

However, the policy represents a major shift from Netanyahu in recent years, when the government frequently undermined the Palestinian Authority and threatened to annex large parts of the West Bank, leading the authority to sever security cooperation with Israel. And the Biden administration is pressuring both governments to improve relations as a step towards peace, even if no peace talks are on the verge.

In addition to the Gantz-Abbas meeting, two government ministers and President Isaac Herzog spoke with Mr. Abbas by telephone, and at least five ministers met with senior Palestinian officials. The government is also taking a number of practical steps that are likely to improve the lives of many Palestinians. The government has agreed to provide residency for thousands of undocumented Palestinian families in the West Bank who have lived in an unresolved state without any official legal status, often for years, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. Last month, Israel moved approve the construction of about 1,000 new Palestinian housing units in an Israeli-controlled part of the occupied West Bank, an area where the government has rarely allowed Palestinians to build. The government lent the authority $ 156 million to help it through a financial crisis, said Israel’s regional cooperation minister Esawi Frey. And it has increased by 15,000 the quota of Palestinian workers allowed to work in Israel, where the minimum wage is about three times higher than in Palestinian communities. The Israeli military has given Palestinian security forces more movement in areas under Israeli security control, according to an Israeli security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues. Palestinian officers had complained that the need for Israeli permits to enter certain areas had hampered active criminal investigations. The military is reducing Israeli attacks in areas under Palestinian security control, the official said.

Israel and authorities have begun high-level discussions on the introduction of 4G mobile technology in the occupied territories, officials said. Palestinian telecommunications companies need Israel to release the frequencies they can use for the service. The West Bank currently has 3G, while Gaza is still lame along with 2G. Mr Frey said Israel was also reviewing possible economic development projects in the West Bank. Palestinians are largely satisfied with the new policies, with 56 percent considering them positive a survey published by the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Surveys on Tuesday.

Haitham al-Natsheh, 34, a Hebron resident who has had no legal status since 1991, said he was overjoyed to hear that Israel would give people like him a place to live. It was a sweet feeling, he said. We have lived through so many problems. Honestly, if there is any measure that aims to make our lives easier, we support them. Nimrod Novik, an analyst at the Israel Policy Forum, said the new policies marked a dramatic departure from Netanyahu’s strategy, which would weaken authority to the point of collapse before letting him breathe. As beneficial as the new approach may be for the Palestinians, the outspoken rejection of Palestinian citizenship by the Israeli government has exposed it to criticism that it is only offering a softer version of Netanyahu’s vision for the Palestinian conflict as a problem to be managed. and not to be resolved.

Mr Bennett has said he opposes Palestinian citizenship, and last week said he would not do so. meet with Mr. Abbas.

But even if he changed his mind, any move to start negotiations on statehood is likely to topple the government, a fragile coalition of different parties with mutually exclusive positions on the issue. That closed-door has led to accusations that Mr. Abbas was abandoning Palestinian nationalism to accept what critics call economic peace. Islamic groups have attacked him for meeting with Mr. Gantz, while secular critics have accused him of collaborating with the Israeli occupation. That’s amazing, said Nasser al-Qudwa, the former Palestinian envoy to the United Nations and the grandson of Palestinian leader Yasir Arafat. They are ready to get involved in this process which has no recognition of Palestinian national rights.

Although the Israeli government is taking steps to improve the Palestinian economy and security, it has pledged to continue expanding settlements in the West Bank. It has also continued to demolish illegally constructed Palestinian homes in areas where permits are rarely issued, and use a heavy hand against Palestinians in protests and clashes.

A spokesman for Mr Abbas did not respond to a request for comment, but Sabri Saidam, deputy secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee, said Mr Abbas dismissed criticism that he was selling the Palestinian dream of statehood for the sake of economic stability. People who have spoken to Mr. Abbas recently said that he understands the political boundaries of the current Israeli government and accepts these cooperative measures as a good starting point for engagement. He is also following the instructions of the Biden administration, which is promoting the measures as part of what it calls a long-term process to advance efforts to end the conflict and reach a two-state solution. In a pre-registered speech at the United Nations on Friday, Mr. Abbas referred to those steps, saying that we will try to succeed in this effort in order to create favorable conditions to move quickly towards a final political solution that ends the Israeli occupation. But he also set a deadline for that solution. Calling for an international peace conference to resolve the conflict, he gave Israel a one-year ultimatum to withdraw from the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, or seek a ruling from the International Court of Justice on legality. of invasion. U.S. officials accept the current boundaries on what might be enforceable and what might be on the table, State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week, and are focused on trying to improve conditions for Palestinians and relations. between the Israeli and Palestinian governments.

President Biden, speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday, reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution, adding, “We have come a long way from that goal at the moment, but we must never allow ourselves to be overwhelmed.” give up the possibility of progress. Some analysts have argued that an approach that starts with a focus on the economy could pave the way for the authority to gain more autonomy. Small economic initiatives can help build the confidence needed to open the door to more significant change, such as Israeli authorities allowing Palestinian tax officials to be present at ports or giving Palestinians greater freedom of movement. , said Joel Braunold, managing director of the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace in Washington. This process could allow the Palestinian Authority to close real victories, he said. It can lead to changes that make a real difference in the lives of the average Palestinian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/25/world/middleeast/israel-palestinians-abbas-bennett.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos