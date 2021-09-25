“Soon” the Iranian language differs from that of the West in nuclear talks, says senior Iranian diplomat





A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi // Photo Photo / Photo File

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that when his government says it will soon return to talks on resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, it means when Tehran has completed reviewing its nuclear dossier. On Friday, Amirabdollahian told reporters in New York that Iran would return to talks soon, but did not give a specific date. In remarks broadcast on the state television channel IRINN on Saturday, Amirabdollahian said, People continue to wonder how fast it is soon. Does it mean days, weeks or months? The difference between Iran and the West soon is huge. For us, it soon means really at the first convenient time – when our (nuclear file) reviews are over. “What is important is our determination to return to the talks, but those that are serious and guarantee the rights and interests of the Iranian nations,” Amirabdollahian said. He was speaking for IRINN in New York on the outskirts of the UN General Assembly. On the other hand, he said: “I remind you of the promises of the West, such as the repeated promise that they will soon, in a few months, implement Instex” – a trading mechanism set up to exchange humanitarian goods and food after the withdrawal of US by the Agreement. Iran has said the channel with Europe has been ineffective. Under the 2015 agreement Iran signed with world powers, it agreed to halt its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. Washington abandoned that deal in 2018 and unilaterally imposed financial sanctions. Talks that began in April between Iran and five other nations – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – to revive the deal have stalled since fierce cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president in June. European diplomats have served as key mediators between Washington and Tehran, which has refused to negotiate directly with US officials. [email protected]

