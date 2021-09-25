



The final result of the federal election may be postponed until this weekend, or even longer, because thousands of postal ballots have to be counted. Twelve ballots did not start counting ballots by mail until Friday, Canada Election confirmed. Votes are now counted in most races, including in Atlantic Canada, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Yukon, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories. The count is complete in all but a few trips to Quebec, Ontario and Alberta. But in Christ, who received the most postal ballots in any country in Canada, a bunch of votes are waiting for the final result. In some, including Victoria, more than 10,000 ballot papers had to be verified before counting could begin. READ MM MORE: Blake Desjarlais to become the first Canadian MP with two spirits In a close race before Christ, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, postal votes can still determine who wins. The story goes down the ad Officials began counting ballots by mail on Friday morning, in a tripartite battle between the NDP, the Tories and the Greens, Canada Election said. The votes already counted suggest that the NDP has a narrow advantage in riding before Christ. Elections in Canada had expected the count to end on Friday. But with thousands of ballots still to be counted, it could be Monday before the final result is announced. Officials should check postal ballots before they start counting to make sure they are signed and people do not vote twice.















Focus BC: Post-election reaction from newly elected Vancouver MPs

A record number of postal votes — about 850,000 — were received during this election, some of whom refused to vote in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. The count has ended in more than 300 of the country’s 338 ballots, Canada’s Election said on Friday. The story goes down the ad Recounts are expected on several trips with very close results, such as Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley in Manitoba where the Conservatives outscored the Liberals by just 24 votes. READ MM MORE: The Canadian election (mostly) is over. Trigger party leadership speculation: experts Election expert Dennis Pilon said the postal ballots “had made the difference in some races”. Pilon, an associate professor of politics at York University, said that in very close contests parties could demand a recount, especially if “broken” ballots were a matter of dispute. He said controllers from each party carefully monitor the counting process to ensure that every vote they receive is counted. They pay special attention to “spoiled” ballots, ignored because they are improperly filled, or difficult to interpret, in competitions with a photographic ending. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 24, 2021. © 2021 Canadian Press

