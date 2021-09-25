The Bronx COVID Ditty Show wins International Film Festival awards

By SARAH HUFFMAN

During the peak of nationwide closure in 2020, caused by the need to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus, actor, director and writer Steve Greenstein, like many others, underwent long periods of boredom.

The lack of work in the entertainment industry normally in New York City led him to start walking around the Bronxs Kingsbridge neighborhood, where he took time to observe how the pandemic was affecting his community.

His thoughts on this prompted Greenstein to begin writing the series of online shows, COVID Ditty, fulfilling a dual need for the actor to remain creative during a time of uncertainty, also channeling the historical nature of the moment through his narrative.

I look for the corners of life and that is why I like to write about what is outside my door, he said. If you can find art in it, if you can make sense of it, then you have something. I knew when I was doing this, and seeing what was going on outside my door, that was the impetus to write the episodes.

The story focuses on Phil, played by Greenstein, and his son Charlie, played by Andrew Terranova, as they navigate life during the pandemic. While the series is fictional, the characters deal with relevant, real-life themes, such as the role of essential workers, the impact of closing local businesses, and racism directed at the Asian community.

Greenstein describes the series as a historical fiction because of the way it captures real-life situations in an imaginary environment. She was shot for local businesses in the Bronx and New York City area. Greenstein said he always looks for interesting stories first, then finds a local setting in which to tell them.

For example, the third episode presented a story about discrimination against the owner of a Chinese restaurant, causing Greenstein to find such a restaurant in which to film. All the business owners whose locations were used during the production were compensated by Greenstein and thanked in the final credits of the respective episode.

That was a really important thing of our small products, giving back to the neighborhood, Greenstein said. Simply, if a big, Hollywood production comes to a neighborhood, they pay, he added.

Greenstein is a Bronxite who spent much of his early years in Kingsbridge with his grandparents, even after he moved further into the state at a later stage of his childhood.

Prior to the pandemic, Greenstein had been a working actor, taking on roles in various productions, including shows and television shows. Before COVID Ditty, he most recently appeared in Pose (2019), Iron Fist (2017) and The Devour (2017). He said he has experience as a character editor, and along with the character work he gained during his acting career, helped him develop the characters for COVID Ditty.

His professional experience also helped him navigate the jobs of director and producer. I really like to lead, he said. I love the whole process because I understand that I am not just an actor. I am an actor, director, producer. I think if you want something to be done, you just have to do it.

It was also important for Greenstein that the production of COVID Ditty had the approval of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and that the production be protected by the union. After being approved by SAG, the series began production in the summer of 2020, and he said each person involved was paid a union salary.

When it came to keeping everyone safe, Jennifer Plotzke, the show’s producer, said the Sport of Screen Actors made everyone take COVID tests 48 hours before appearing on set, and reports were shared with headquarters in Los Angeles .

“It was difficult at first, especially because we were working during the summer of 2020, before vaccinations, when we were still at the height of the pandemic,” Plotzke said. “Eventually, we found out. small and crew and we were mostly shooting outside or in businesses that were not open at the time, so it made it easier to distance ourselves in filming and gave us space to work safely.It was good to be back at work at the time, “she added.

Greenstein found his cast and crew by calling people he knew from the industry and searching the internet. Monica Delgado who plays a nurse in the series, said Greenstein found her through the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) and asked her to audition for her role.

Delgado said the show was a great way to showcase the reality of New Yorkers during the pandemic. I also think that, you know, 20 years from now, it will be like a little historical series for people to watch because it has stayed very true to our reality, she said.

Delgado character Maria, being an essential worker, is seen working on the front lines of the pandemic. In the fifth episode of the series, Maria tells Phil how exhausting it is to work through the pandemic and how she has taken on so much more responsibility in her job since the crisis began.

For me, it’s my favorite episode, just because of what she goes through and how she talks about it, Delgado said. I always wonder if only a few people who are still against science would watch this episode and listen to it, but who knows if even it words would change minds? she said.

Covid Ditty has been recognized by domestic and international film festivals over the past year. Greenstein said he decided to sign up for a film class at New York University (NYU) and his professor urged students in the class to submit their projects to various film festivals. Greenstein took the professor’s advice, and his series has since been nominated, and has even won several film festival awards.

Among other things, the series was recognized in the Best Short Film Competition, won a Talent of the Year award at the Amsterdam International Film Festival, won a Bronze Award at the Independent Short Film Awards in Los Angeles, received an Honorary Award in New York Movie Awards, and won the best online / television series at the Florence Film Awards.

Delgado describes the Covid Ditty as the smallest engine he can, explaining how extraordinary it is that the series has received the kind of recognition it has.

Amazingly amazing, and it feels like it’s so valuable and so, I keep telling people, you know, it’s only eight minutes an episode! Give it a chance; I think you will enjoy! So hopefully we will go a little further, especially as the pandemic is not going anywhere yet, and see if we can continue to contact other people there, she said.

Plotzke agreed that it was good that the series was being known. Steve and the entire cast and crew have poured a lot of love into this, and they deserve praise, Plotzke said. The series really highlights local life during the pandemic and is a great love letter to The Bronx. I’m glad many people are seeing it, she added.

Plotzke said she thinks the series could last as long as the pandemic, and beyond. There will always be stories to tell in The Bronx, and these characters will face interesting challenges and have a good time, whether there is a pandemic or not, she said.

While Greensteins’ current goal is to be taken over by a broadcast service, he said, after all, he hopes the series will bring people together by showcasing their shared experiences.

The series is available to watch to YouTube and Greenstein is still making new episodes. There will be a celebration of the last episode on October 7 at 7:30 pm at An Bal Bocht Caf, located at 445 West 238th Street in Fieldston.

“COVID Ditty” is also going to the New York Movie Awards as part of a live screening which is open to the public Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Kraine Theater, 85 East 4 Street in East Village, Manhattan. Doors open at 8pm, with the show starting at 8:30 pm For tickets, visit www.figid.nyc/events/nymawith

As for the future of the series online, Greenstein said he could see himself doing more episodes, especially if he gets financial support for the series. At this time, he is withdrawing from his savings to produce the show, but he hopes someone will give his team the financial support needed to continue it.

“I just hope they (viewers) are touched by the human experience of ordinary people who have experienced this, not the politicians, nor the spokespersons we see on the nightly news, the talking heads, the CNN commentators,” he said. As an artist, as a writer, I think I have given an insight into ordinary people who go to work every day, trying to do better for themselves and their children, to spend another day in the Bronx.

* Sle Moloney contributed to this story.