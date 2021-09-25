SU, Bucknell Students Participate in Global Climate Change Awareness Initiative | tidings





SELINSGROVE Students from Susquehanna and Bucknell Universities joined community members on Friday in a global initiative to raise awareness about the climate crisis. About 45 people marched through the streets of Selinsgrove holding signs and talking about their mission to address environmental issues as part of a worldwide Friday Strike for the Future climate strike, which took place weeks ago. United Nations Conference on Climate Change in November. Learning about the impact that climate change has on the environment prompted the young Grant Rowe of Susquehanna University to change his direction from history education to environmental studies and political science. I was aware of climate change, but learned about the positive improvements people can make while working in the campus garden, he said. Another change that has been made to help improve the environment is becoming a vegan. He and other environmental activists say cutting meat reduces greenhouse gas emissions. There were protests around the world on Friday, from Japan, India and Nigeria to Greece, Italy, Germany and Britain amid horrific warnings that the planet faces dangerous temperature rises if greenhouse gas emissions are not significantly reduced in the coming years. The idea for a global climate strike was inspired by Swedish solo activist Greta Thunbergs in Stockholm three years ago. Snow fell in a massive movement until the coronavirus pandemic stopped large gatherings. Activists have only recently begun to organize smaller protests again. Sydney Hergan, the Susquehanna student who organized the local strike, said she wanted an outlet where she and her peers could demonstrate their concern. Many students feel there is nothing they can do and I wanted to give them and community members a chance to engage in the global movement, she said. People who show up can tell (government leaders) how much we care about these issues. John Hubbell, a professor at Susquehanna, urged students to get involved in the environmental studies program if you are interested in ways to live a good life and make a difference on earth. Susquehanna University student Casey Dunn shared with the crowd his experience of living in an area on the East Coast hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The floods were enough to flatten parts of some of my neighbors’ homes, he said. The frequency of these tropical storms is depressing and destroys our ecosystems. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

