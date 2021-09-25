UK short-term visa scheme expected to address Christmas distribution breakdown | Supply chain crisis





The prospect of a temporary visa scheme to fix the absence of the truck driver has been met with disappointment and relief by industry figures and opposition politicians. In an announcement expected over the weekend, Downing Street sources said the scheme, which reports it will temporarily lift visa restrictions for foreign drivers, will be a short-term solution to ease pressure on deliveries on Christmas Eve. Up to 5,000 temporary visas could be issued to HGV executives, it was reported, while the FT said a similar number would be approved for food processing workers, particularly in the poultry industry. It comes amid long queues at gas stations as a shortage of HGV drivers forced several fuel retailers to shut down their pumps and rationalize sales. Gasoline problems follow growing concern over the impact the shortage of HGV drivers has on supermarket supplies, with fears that Christmas shopping could be thwarted without action. Experts suggest the industry lacks about 90,000 drivers. Trade associations including the National Farmers Union, the Road Transport Association, the Food and Beverage Federation and the British Association of Meat Processors have previously proposed a special one-year visa that will allow workers to enter the UK to fill seats free for truck drivers, too. as butchers, cooks and other roles in the food industry. About 25,000 HGV drivers left the EU during 2020 and did not return, while there is also a cluster of 40,000 people waiting to get their HGV tests. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said there was great relief in the prospect of policy easing for foreign workers that would be allowed in the UK to mitigate the issue. CEO Tony Danker told BBC Breakfast: “I hope it happens and it’s a great relief. We have been calling him for three months. We could see this problem coming and more problems coming, and it is unfortunate that the government needed queues at the pumps to move, but the movement I hope they have and will help. Labor leader Keir Starmer told supporters after they arrived at the Labor Party conference in Brighton that the Conservative administration was letting people down so badly for lack of food and fuel. He said: I just went out on the street (and saw) three gas stations, one of them with a massive queue and two of them without fuel. A freight chief was skeptical if the shortfalls experienced in the sector would be resolved by easing immigration rules. Asked on BBC Radio 4s Today if such a scheme could help mitigate vacancies, Toby Ovens, managing director of Broughton Transport Solutions, said: “No, I think a lot of what was being seen at the minute is mostly for driver salaries. Margins in transportation are very narrow and the reality is that money is not there to pay increased wages without significant price increases for customers. Owens said he did not believe Brexit had been a factor in the transport sector’s problems, with improved living standards in Eastern European countries from where truck drivers have tended to come from in recent years, meaning that people are choosing to stay with their families instead of coming to the UK for work.

