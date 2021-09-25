Alberta was ‘open for summer’. Now, Rising Covid Cases





Prime Minister Jason Kenney was widely criticized by public health experts in June when he declared victory over the coronavirus and made Alberta the first province to largely lift pandemic restrictions.

we finally have the upper hand on this virus and can certainly open our province, Kenney said on a podium with a sign stating that the province was open for summer. On his United Conservative Partys website, supporters can buy borders embroidered with the slogan: Best summer ever, Alberta 2021. Last week, Mr. Kenney had returned with a less triumphant message: declaring a public health emergency as it reinstated more restrictions for the second time this month, and the appointment of a new Minister of Health.

As of Thursday, Alberta had 20,180 active Covid cases, almost half of all cases in Canada, stretching intensive care units in hospitals to the point that the provincial government has sought military assistance to fly patients thousands of miles to be treated in other provinces. Since Mr. Kenney lifted restrictions on Canada Day, Covid has killed 308 people in Alberta. I know we all hoped this summer that we could leave Covid behind us once and for all; that was certainly my hope, Mr. Kenney said Sept. 16. Now it is clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize. Many members of the Alberta medical community dismissed Mr. Kenneys’ comments about coming, in their view, weeks too late to contain the crisis, and said his new public health measures were far less than they should have been. We were already at the point where our healthcare system has functionally declined, Dr. told me on Friday. Ilan Schwartz, infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta. Yet we have a society that continues as if nothing is bad.

Dr Schwartz is among many in the provincial medical community who began raising the alarm over the summer, as the Delta variant combined with Albertas relatively low vaccination rates caused an increase in infections and hospitalizations. (With only 61.9 percent of whites fully vaccinated compared to the national rate of 69.7 percent, the province is second only to Saskatchewan to have the lowest rate of vaccination.)

In early September, Alberta introduced several pandemic control measures. But Dr Schwartz said they were inadequate and often ineffective. As if an alcohol coup by 10pm could have avoided the virus, he said. Instead of keeping crowds from packing nightclubs, Dr. added. Schwartz, the move only meant that people were just going out for the holidays earlier. On Mr. Kenneys’s pardon day, his government announced a set of restricted restrictions and rules, including those that include masks. But given the level of severity of the situation, Dr. Schwartz said the new security measures would be almost not enough to prevent the healthcare system from overloading. Alberta, in his view, needed to put in place a strong deadlock, where most things other than retail and essential services would be shut down. He particularly noted, with disapproval, plans to allow NHL games to take place in front of tens of thousands of fans in Calgary and Edmonton. While fans will need vaccination tests or a negative final test result to enter, some media outlets have reported that the Albertas vaccine document, like Ontarios, can be easily edited or falsified using only minimal computer skills. We really have no choice but to get into a strong blockage, what they are calling a firefighter, he said. Basically, we have a raging forest fire that Alberts are familiar with the images. They were calling for the removal of some of the combustible elements, in this case people, off the road. Instead, Mr. Kenneys’s government has largely promised to provide more resources for hospitals. However, Dr Schwartz said such additional resources were impossible to secure due to a lack of trained medical staff.

He did not anticipate Alberta’s situation improving until the government closed the province. I would never have imagined this could happen in Canada, said Dr Schwartz. We were at such a depressing point. It’s extremely demoralizing for healthcare workers. It’s terrible for patients and individuals who are chronically ill. That the government has not implemented a strong significant blockade at this point, while perhaps politically unpopular, this worries my mind. Where we left off

