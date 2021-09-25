Suspect in the murder of Sabina Nessa tried to hide the red reflective item | UK News

Detectives shooting a man of interest in the Sabina Nessa murder investigation believe a red reflective item the suspect was seen holding on the night of her death may have been used in the attack.

CCTV footage of the figure shows him looking over his shoulder, putting on the lid and trying to hide the red item on the night of Nessa’s death in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

Chief Detective Inspector Neil John, of the Metropolitan Police Specialized Crime Command, said: People in the Kidbrooke area may remember when they saw this man holding a red reflective object, and perhaps trying to hide it in his sleeve. If yes, please call the police. He must be traced.

The footage captures the man walking outside an apartment block in Sheglin Pegler, near where the body of the elementary school teacher was found.

So far two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing Nessa, but have been released pending further investigation.

The 28-year-old was attacked while walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar on Friday, September 17, shortly after leaving her home on Astell Road in Kidbrooke. With no apparent progress in the investigation more than a week after the body was found, pressure is mounting on Met to find her killer.

A police statement last night said detectives, forensic officers and specialist staff were working all the time to uncover the crime.

However, criminologists noted the early critical stages in an investigation that had passed without result and said the force would begin to feel great pressure.

David Wilson, emeritus professor of criminology at the University of Birmingham City, said the fact that the initial stages of the case had not yielded significant progress was significant.

The first stages of the investigation are crucial the first 24 hours because immediately after the murder you are able to reap a great deal of forensic evidence from the victim and the perpetrator will often have left evidence linking him to that murder victim With Plus you are also collecting CCTV, cell phone recordings, he said.

Police are still working on the possibility that Nessa was killed by a stranger, a fact which complicates the investigation. If this is a murder committed by foreigners, it is much more difficult for police, Wilson said.

The traditional way they would go about solving that crime would be to look at Facebook and the last person the victim had set to meet.

Wilson, who works with numerous British police forces and specializes in serial killers, added: The vast majority of murders are committed by people who knew the victim. They are in some form of relationship or have been. Met, he said, would have felt under a lot of pressure to resolve the murder quickly, especially as the case resumed concerns for women’s safety after anger in March when Sarah Everard, 33, was abducted and killed by an officer. police Met.

Hundreds attended a Kidbrooke vigil Friday night and yesterday a The book of condolence was opened for people to honor the victim.

The book is in a community center near Cator Park, near where the body of the 28-year-old was discovered.

She was found last Saturday by a member of the public near a walkway in the park.

Addressing the crowd Friday night, Nessas sister Jebina Yasmin Islam said she had lost a wonderful, caring and beautiful sister, who left this world very early.