A ‘Wonder House’ Surrounded by Volcano Lava Still StandingExBulletin

Emilio Morenatti / AP Burning lava is erupting in the sky, residents have been evacuated and the local airport has been closed, but a small house on La Palma Island has been spared, bringing a small amount of relief as a volcanic eruption intensifies off the northwest coast of Africa. Social media users are calling the house which was surrounded by lava “house of miracles.” The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday, forcing more than 6,000 people to evacuate before damaging hundreds of homes as lava spread to La Palma, part of the Spanish archipelago known as the Canary Islands. Video posted on social media earlier this week display scorched earth in all directions and other nearby structures burning, but somehow the little house remains undamaged. The house is owned by Inge and Rainer Cocq, a retired Danish couple who have not been on the island since the pandemic began, according to a report translated into worldwith “They came several times a year, until the virus arrived,” said Ada Monnikendam, who built the house with her husband. Monnikendam recognized the house as he went through images of the explosion on social media. She has been in contact with homeowners and has spoken to them during the tragedy. “Here they were filled with energy and then returned to Denmark. She was with her plants; he was having fun building stone walls,” Monnikendam said. “They have great friends in El Paraso who have lost absolutely everything.” The homeowners chose La Palma for the look Ironically, the Cocqs chose La Palma for its spectacular volcanic landscape, according to worldThe couple even considered retreating to Hawaii, also surrounded by volcanoes, but they chose the Canary Islands to be closer to Denmark. “Even though we can not go now, we are relieved that it is still standing,” the couple told Monnikendam. While Cocqs’s house has been spared, others in La Palma have not done so. More than 350 homes across the island have been destroyed. In addition, the effects of the eruption are expected to worsen as lava flow slows down. A giant 2,000-foot-wide lava river slowed to 13 meters per hour after reaching a field on Wednesday, officials said. On Monday, a day after the explosion, she was moving at 2,300 feet per hour, according to the Associated Presswith The lava walls have risen 50 meters high in some areas and the cooled rock has swallowed at least 410 hectares of land. The eruption is the first in 50 years in La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/25/1040685316/miracle-house-volcano-lava-canary-islands

