Mandatory hotel quarantine system to end immediately





The Compulsory Hotel Quarantine system is ending immediately after an announcement by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today. All countries have now been removed from the list of designated states. About 50 people are currently in the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine and they will be released immediately. The government had phased out the system, and the latest list consisted of only six countries, all from South America. The decision to terminate the claim was taken on the advice of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Mandatory hotel quarantine was introduced in Ireland in late March to help stop the spread of Covid-19. In his early days, it was fraught with trouble, with people fleeing, complaints about conditions, and the sick and grieving appealing for gentleness. Exceptions followed for fully vaccinated and those traveling for medical reasons. About 10,300 people were required to enter the mandatory hotel quarantine since March and at its peak, 60 countries were on the list including France, Germany and the US. Since then, 593 residents tested positive for Covid-19. It is understood that the predominance of the Delta variant in Ireland and elsewhere meant that there were no variants of remaining concerns that could be prevented from being held by requiring travelers to be quarantined in hotels. Last month, 98 people entered the MHQ in Ireland, according to Government figures. A government source said the system was always designed to be short-lived and contracts with hotels would expire at the end of this month. Those arriving in Ireland without proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test will now be quarantined at home. “The mandatory hotel quarantine system was introduced as an extraordinary measure of public health at a time when our country was facing the very serious risk of importing disturbing variants that had the potential to overload our health service and, in particular, undermine services. of Ireland Covid-19 Vaccination Program, “said Donnelly. “The successful operation of the MHQ has played a central role in protecting the population, maintaining disease control and enabling the safe easing of restrictions on our economy and society,” Donnelly added. The Defense Forces, which assisted with the MHQ system, said they were withdrawing “in a phased manner to return to normal military operational activities and training, most of which have been suspended since March 2020.” Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said the high vaccination rate in Ireland and across the EU “has put us in a place where public health restrictions can be eased and in some cases ended”. “We must, at all times, remain agile and vigilant, but high vaccination has put us in a strong position where more and more public health restrictions will end. All such decisions must be guided. one of the most up-to-date – be patient public health advice, “he said.

