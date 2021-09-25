Biden welcomes Indo-Pacific leaders as China’s concerns grow

WASHINGTON (AP) Meeting with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan, President Joe Biden said Friday that the US and other members of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quadrat “are showing they know how to do things” complicated globe.

Biden and his fellow leaders Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are battling a rising China that Biden has accused of austerity and disturbing military maneuvers.

They did not directly mention China after opening the group’s first personal meeting, but the power of the Pacific played a major role in the private talks.

Suga raised concerns about China’s intentions in the South China Sea, where its military presence has increased in recent years, and the East China Sea, where a long-running dispute over a group of uninhabited islands administered by Tokyo but claimed from Beijing is a point of concern.

Suga also raised concerns about Chinese actions against Taiwan, said Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Tomoyuki Yoshida. On Thursday, Beijing sent 24 planes to Taiwan airspace after submitting its request to join a trans-Pacific trade pact. The prime minister stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to Yoshida.

Following the summit, the leaders issued a joint statement pledging to meet the challenges to order based on maritime rules, including in the East and South China Seas.

Quad executives also announced that Japan will work with India on a $ 100 million investment in COVID-19 vaccine and medicines. They started an initiative to strengthen semiconductor supply chains. And they unveiled a new scholarship for graduate students in science, technology, engineering, and math to study at major American universities.

Biden has consistently made a case for the US and its like-minded allies to deliver results on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and other fundamental issues in what he sees as a race between democracies and autocracies.

Morrison and others appear to have received that message at Friday’s summit.

We are a liberal democracy, we believe in a world order that favors freedom, Morrison said. “And we believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific, because we know that this is what gives a strong, stable and prosperous region.

Biden and Modi also met before the summit for a face-to-face meeting. The president made connections with India by referring to the Indian legacy of Vice President Kamala Harris and even his family ties to the subcontinent.

Biden also made it clear that he saw the tightening of ties with the world’s largest democracy that shares a Taliban-controlled neighborhood with China and Afghanistan as vital to both sides.

“I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve many global challenges,” Biden said.

Quad is an informal alliance formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed an estimated 230,000 people. Biden has sought to revive the alliance, focusing on a key foreign policy objective: greater attention to the growing Pacific and China. The alliance met earlier this year, virtually, and announced plans for it increases vaccination production in India.

The Japanese and Indian governments welcomed a recent announcement that the US, as part of a new alliance with Britain and Australia, would equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

This will allow Australia to conduct longer patrols and give priority to the Chinese Navy. But the announcement angered France, which accused the Biden administration of stabbing it in the back, tightening its $ 66 billion deal to secure oil submarines.

Tensions between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron eased after the two leaders spoke on Wednesday and agreed to take steps to co-ordinate more closely in the Indo-Pacific.

Michael Green, who served as senior director for Asia on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration, said Japan and India welcome the United States-UK-Australia alliance because indeed for the next 50 years will restore trajectories to naval power in the Pacific and from the perspective of those countries stabilize things as China massively builds its naval forces.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has called it a reflection of the outdated Cold War, zero-sum mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical perception that will intensify a regional arms race.

The meeting ended a busy week of wider diplomacy for Biden, who addressed the UN General Assembly in which he stressed that the US does not seek a Cold War with China. He also hosted a virtual summit on COVID-19.

Despite Australia and the US taking numerous measures to counter China’s economic and military power, Morrison walked out of the White House meeting on Friday determined not to publicly confront the Chinese.

Were they there to make the region stronger, more prosperous, more sustainable. “The initiative is a positive initiative created to raise the well-being of the people,” he said.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and stressed in their joint statement the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups that could be used to launch or plan terrorist attacks, including cross-border attacks. The issue is of particular concern to the Modi government, which is concerned about elements of the Taliban government that have supported attacks on India in the past.

Modi was expected to raise Afghanistan during his meeting with Biden and raise objections to Taliban efforts. to receive recognition at the United NationsThere are also concerns with the Indian government about the influence it believes the Pakistani intelligence service has exerted on the way Taliban factions have divided government offices in Kabul.

Suga also raised concerns about North Korea. Pyongyang last week said it had successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time, hitting a target at sea about 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

The test came after the North said this month it had tested new cruise missiles, which it aims to make capable of nuclear, which can hit targets 1,500 miles away, a distance making all military installations accessible. Japan and the US there.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to the report.

Show full article