International Festival makes colorful return after pandemic failure | tidings
Polluted showers could not wash away the color of the Bowling Greens International Festival after the cultural event turned into Circus Square Park on Saturday, putting communities at the center of diversity.
Between the cessation of 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic, the festival of recent years was practically held, but for old vendor Sandy Sanchez who offered a mix of Ecuadorian and Peruvian crafts this year the festival was as vibrant as any other.
Sanchez, Ecuadorian, has been attending the festival for 30 years and said it gives her a chance to showcase her culture authentically.
The things I sell are handmade by people, Sanchez said, drawing a contrast between the goods and mass-produced scams you will see at every other festival.
The sounds of Sanchezs Andean clay bird water whistling tweeted throughout the park, a popular item she had to offer. Amid the attraction of customers, Sanchez also enjoyed the sights at several cultural stages set up across the park.
Overcoming a slight delay of rain on Saturday morning, Tuatha Dea who considers herself a Celtic, tribal, gypsy terrain with a steampunk Appalachian skirt made her return to the festival.
Other scenes around the park featured African drums, Nepalese cultural dance and Cajun and Zydeco accordion music.
Louisville resident Grace Jackson, from Nubian Grace, made her debut at the event Saturday, selling a mix of colorful Liberian caps, earrings and face masks that matched West African models.
I like to see what I can imagine coming to life, Jackson said of her craft, which she also called cathartic to her.
Jackson brings troublesome attention when creating a new cover, with an eye for coordination and ensemble.
I’m always looking for a beautiful fabric, said Jackson, who said she is known as the lady with the head covering. Her work can be found at nubiangrace.comwith
In Liberia, where Jackson comes from, a woman’s head covering can indicate her marital status, protect her hair, or be worn as a statement.
We like to say it’s our crown, she said. It’s just another way of expressing yourself.
At a nearby booth, which was heard by the sounds of Myanmar percussion instruments, San Yee was dressed in the traditional dress of her Thai Yai people.
Yee represented the largest Shan ethnic group, one of the many living ethnic groups from Myanmar, the country of Southeast Asia formerly known as Burma.
Yee said she appreciated the cultural exchange opportunities offered by the International Festival.
I think it is very interesting to connect with the community where I am, said Yee.
Among the helpers on the stand for the Kentuckians for Commonwealth base community organizing group, attendees Francisco Serrano and Daisy Carter took some time to see the sights and sounds of the festival.
Carter, self coordinator at the mutual aid organization Rise and Shine, she said she hoped the spirit of the International Festival would not be unique and the community would continue to support different business owners throughout the year.
I would love to see this more at Bowling Green, she said.
Serrano agreed, hoping the community would not allow their support to be a one-time deal.
The next step is to come out to support those communities, he said.
