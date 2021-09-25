



Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE (FILE). World leaders reflect on Afghanistan at UN General Assembly. Addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA), some world leaders have reflected on the current situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the South Asian country after the US withdrew its troops 20 years later. In his speech Friday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the failure in Afghanistan shows that the military force is not working, reports the Xinhua news agency. “Military force without the will to create understanding, without the courage to engage in diplomacy, does not make the world more peaceful,” he said in the General Debate of the 76th session of the UNGA. “We need strength at the negotiating table just as we need strength in defense.” Describing the fall of Kabul as a turning point in Afghanistan, he said: “We achieved our goal of defeating those who carried out the terrible terror in this (New York) city 20 years ago. But despite the efforts and investments of big, we were not able in two decades to establish a stable political order in Afghanistan.My country also shares the responsibility. “And we have an ongoing responsibility, especially to many Afghans who had hoped for a more peaceful, free and democratic future. “We need to be smarter in selecting our instruments and setting our priorities. German and European foreign policy should not be limited to the right and punishment of others. What we need to do is expand our toolbox. – diplomatic, military, civilian, humanitarian. “ What Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said: In a pre-recorded message to UNGA, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, “It is imperative to ensure that humanitarian aid organizations provide safe assistance and that human rights, especially those of women, are protected. “We will closely monitor the actions, not the words, of the Taliban, to see if they will abide by the commitments they have made publicly. We will also work closely with relevant countries and organizations to this end.” What Danish Prime Minister Matthew Frederiksen said: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the current situation in the war-torn country is worrying for the people suffering from Afghanistan, women and children and the international community. “We need a strong and coordinated response. The contribution to the international donors’ conference last week was an important step,” she said. What Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said: The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan. He called on the Taliban movement and all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint to prevent bloodshed, to provide full protection for civilians, to abide by international obligations and international law, and to maintain the security and stability of the country. , as well as the gains of the Afghan people in the last two decades. What Sheikh Hasina said: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: “We imagine a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Asia. We strongly believe that it is up to the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their country and decide the course of the future. “Bangladesh is ready to continue working with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for its socio-economic development.” Latest world news

