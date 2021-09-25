International
Starmer faces wave of anger over Labor conference chaos working
Keir Starmer is struggling to regain power over the Labor party after a heavy loss to the unions and the left sparked a storm of criticism over his performance as leader.
Ahead of a conference dubbed the moment when Starmer was to be introduced as the next prime minister for the British people, the Labor leader on Saturday was forced to pull out plans to limit the role of party members and increase that of MPs, in the election of future party leaders, as unions joined the opposition to block the move.
As the humiliating retreat was announced, allies of his deputy, Angela Rayner, made clear her rage at the way Starmer and his office had allowed what she considered an unnecessary brawl to dominate the first day of conference and to overshadow a range of major economic policies she was announcing in her opening remarks.
At a national executive committee meeting Saturday morning, Rayner proposed changes to Starmer’s plans in a desperate attempt to find a way forward. She disagreed with the Starmers plans and was trying to find ways to stop them from ruining the conference, an ally said.
Rayner used an interview with the Times on Saturday to say that she would be prepared to run for party leadership in the future: If I thought it was the right thing to do for the party and the right thing for the country, then I would grow up and do it
Starmer loyalists tried to talk about the success of leaders in forcing other reforms that would make it harder for hardline left-wing activists to elect Labor MPs. He has closed the strong left. This is a great achievement, said an ancestor.
But there was widespread sadness on all sides of the party about how the Labor Party had plunged into more divisive internal arguments at exactly the point where it had hoped to train its weapons on the Conservatives and present its leader as a resident of next of No. 10.
In a compelling article in the Observer, former shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says he can no longer play as a loyal statesman.
He says Starmer abandoned the platform on which he was elected Labor leader, bypassed most of the broad team that chose him, and reached out to Blairite’s book and revived the old Blairs crew, of Peter Mandelson as his consultant, of combined with an appetite for fractional purges that make the Kinnock era seem subdued. The result is that we are witnessing something similar to the performance of a Blairite tribute group with the same old tricks and strategies that have been laid out, but with much more venom.
Starmer and the shadow cabinet are still hoping to save the conference with a series of key announcements on job security, green policies and education, among others, in the coming days. The Labor leader is also determined to increase the volume of Tories criticism of the truck driver and fuel shortages, as well as the expected cost of living crisis.
Starmer told the Observer that he was seeking emergency visas for transport drivers to start supply and fast operation. Workers are also demanding the abolition of universal credit cuts and the abolition of national insurance tax increases. Both make a bad situation much worse for the people who work.
Finally, let’s end the short-term panic with a plan to address labor shortages by increasing working conditions and British industry, so we buy, make and sell more in this country, building a stronger future of together.
Ed Miliband on Sunday will move forward with ambitious Biden-style plans to invest in the greenest industry, including the steel industry, under the new green deal. Miliband said it is not the time to be careful. We must move forward in the green because it is the only way to deliver economic and climate justice together, and it is the only way to tackle the greatest threat to humanity, said the former party leader and shadow business minister.
But anger over the Starmers’ misjudgment of changes in leadership rules has seriously damaged morale, even among shadowy ministers who see themselves as scrupulously loyal. This is a total disaster, said a Frontbench member.
Under the original Starmers proposal to change the rules for electing leaders, the one-member, one-vote system would have been replaced by a return to the electoral college composed of respective unions and organizations, MPs and party members each with an equal share. With Even party moderators said the plan designed to make it harder for the left-wing membership to elect a leader like Jeremy Corbyn was a tough sale as it seemed to send a message that the party did not trust its members.
Delegates would vote Saturday night to vote on a revised package under which candidates for leadership elections should have the support of 20% of MPs, up from the current 10%.
Other highlights of the conference for the leader may include lines on the position of the Working Party on trans rights and the changes ordered by the Committee on Equality and Human Rights following its investigation into anti-Semitism.
Starmer also faced criticism from his predecessor. Speaking at a New Labor rally, Jeremy Corbyn suggested the left could organize against Starmer: The electoral college plan may have failed for now, but we’ve seen leadership in real color.
If we want the Labor party to be a tool to win elections to deal with the climate emergency and to redistribute wealth and power to the very few, then we must gather and organize.
There is another way forward, for the Labor Party and Britain, which is based on peace and justice, on the policies that most people actually want, not what the institution and its media spokesmen insist they should want. If our leadership does not defend that path, our movement must and will.
