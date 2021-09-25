Most Canadians say Trudeau should resign after election, believe country is more divided than ever: poll

OTTAWA An overwhelming majority of Canadians believe the country is more divided than ever after the federal election, according to a new poll, where more than half said Justin Trudeau should resign after a cynical and opportunistic campaign.
In a Maru Public Opinion poll, 77 percent of respondents said Canada feels more broken than ever after a summer campaign that produced roughly the same number of seats as the last parliamentary session. Only 23 percent of respondents said the country is now more unified under Trudeau. A small majority of respondents (52 percent) said Canada’s democratic system is broken and needs a major overhaul.
The results come at a time when divisions over regional interests and government-led responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have remained a central issue in Canadian politics. In his acceptance speech earlier this week Trudeau tried to minimize divisions within Canada, saying this is not what I see.
But that controversy seems to run counter to what recent polls suggest, said John Wright, executive vice president at Maru Public Opinion, and clarifies some of the deepest feelings of discontent, especially in oil-dependent provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Respondents in Alberta were more likely to believe that Canada is more divided than ever, at 88 percent, followed by Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario (79 percent), Atlantic Canada (70 percent) and Quebec (69 percent).
This is a signal to the leaders of this country, especially the prime minister and anyone who will end up dancing, that the public needs a cure, he said. And it starts with that.
At the same time, 55 percent of respondents said Trudeau should resign and allow a new leader to take over, compared with 45 percent who believed he should stay. This was the highest percentage that called for a leader to resign, along with Green Party leader Annamie Paul, for whom 55 per cent of respondents also said she should resign.
Fifty-one percent of respondents said Conservative leader Erin OToole should resign. Only 33 percent believed that Yves-Franois Blanchet bloc leader should resign, and 31 percent for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
Feelings of regional division, or even broader feelings of apathy or distrust of federal institutions, may be the result of an increasingly populist and low-minded Canadian political culture, rather than addressing more questions. major social.
After presenting the election as a referendum on the Liberals’ broad recovery plans and the future composition of the Canadian economy, politicians spent most of their oxygen addressing marginal partisan issues like gun control or income taxes for the rich.
As usual, the parties focused almost entirely on horseback riding on the battlefield around Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal as they crossed the prairie provinces and northern territories.
Wright said the approach was put forward in a series of tweets by Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s former top secretary-general, after the election result, who praised the super geniuses within the Liberal party who managed to squeeze more seats out of fewer general votes.
Voting efficiency is not random. All three Trudeau Liberal campaigns were among the most effective in history. Unknown team of super geniuses united and led by @tompitfield in Data Sciences deserves much more credit than they have ever received. # Elxn44 (43 and 42) https://t.co/vdZeATm57S
He talked about the efficiency of the vote, but he did not reflect on how the country should be gathered, Wright said. Again, it was a reflection of this feeling that winning with micro-targeting is the best way, and that power is more important than uniting a country.
If that’s all it takes is the micro-campaign for the minority of votes you can get, you will leave the majority saying: What is it about?
Regional grievances were also evident in the Maru poll. Respondents in Alberta were more likely to believe that the democratic process in Canada is broken and needs a major overhaul, at 63 percent. The feeling was most pronounced in Saskatchewan and Manitoba (58 percent), Atlantic Canada (54 percent), Ontario (53 percent), BC (48 percent) and Quebec (44 percent).
The Conservative Party won the popular vote but lost the number of seats for the second consecutive election, which could deepen dissatisfaction with the Canadian system in some regions.
In Alberta and Saskatchewan in particular, frustrations over the energy sector’s inability to build major pipeline projects due to legal and regulatory squabbles has created resentment with Ottawa.
The Maru poll surveyed 1,510 randomly selected Canadians between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, with an error margin of 2.5 percent, 19 times out of 20.
