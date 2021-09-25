The Orlando Language Center offers opportunities for local, international students

ORLANDO, Fla. EPCOT is not the only place in Orlando where people can travel through different countries and cultures. The Berlitz Language Center also gives residents and visitors the international experience that comes with learning a new language.

Berlitz, a school certified by the Program Students and Exchangers, has locations in five states, including Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, as well as Washington, DC, according to their websitewith

The Orlando location officially opened in January 2016 and has paved the way for students since then even after it had to close for 10 months last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. By February 2021, students were taking exclusively online classes that attracted participants from all over the world. Now, they offer both online and personal classes in over 12 languages.

The Berlitzs curriculum focuses on the ability to communicate in real-life situations.

Even if it is an English Level, teach them how to describe people, how to order food in a restaurant, about situations they need as soon as they leave school and need to communicate, said Berlitz Orlando principal Renata Oliveira. Our students talk a lot in class to make sure they learn how to speak the language faster.

Students come from all over the world to participate in intensive, standard or online curricula, regardless of whether a student is in a diving program, a local looking to acquire a new skill, or visiting family on vacation. Self-study instruction is also available and allows students a more flexible schedule as they study at their own pace.

Learning a new language opens doors, said Dora Leal Ferreira, Berlitz Orlando’s customer relations manager. We strive to open the door to international students, immigrants and students.

Ferreira knows first hand how mastering a language can give people jobs and best practices. What happened to her after she lived in the US as an exchange student from Brazil during her senior year. The experience led to a career in counseling students starting studies abroad.

Now, she and Oliveira assist in enrolling and directing 135 student language centers through the variety of programming the school offers, which includes separate classes for up to 11 students for children, teens, families, and adults.

Both were immigrants. I think our stories are similar, our backgrounds are similar, said Oliveira, who was also an exchange student in Australia. When I returned to Brazil, which is my country, I worked with cultural exchange programs, so I would help students who wanted to study abroad … and prepare them to have an international experience. Part of this was preparing them to live in a new culture as well.

Living in a new culture opens your mind and makes you realize how much bigger the world is than we can think of, she said.

At the Orlando facility, most students come from Central and South American countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia and Puerto Rico. They are Florida residents who come to learn English.

It makes sense given that Florida has the third largest Hispanic population in the US, counted only by California and Texas, with 5.7 million Latinos making up about 26% of the states’ population, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center reportwith

From 2010 to 2020, Florida alone saw its Hispanic population grow by about 1.5 million, accounting for 43% of the country’s population growth, along with Texas and California, the report continued.

To better understand the local culture, it is easier if you know the language because you can interact more with people. Regardless of whether they are your neighbors, the parents of your students … with whom you interact every day, said Oliveira.

But students also come to learn Spanish, Japanese and French, most of them come for two reasons.

Love or work, Ferreira said.

If someone marries someone who speaks Spanish, they want to learn Spanish. If they get a business opportunity, knowing another language puts them in a better position to achieve and communicate well at work.

Students have the opportunity to grow even outside the classroom, participating in meetings and field trips around the Central Florida area.

We want students to share their culture with us. Next week, for example, they were making a problem, Oliveira said. So students can bring a plate or dessert … this is a special recipe from their heritage and they explain what it means to them … and then everyone can try it.

To learn more about the classes offered, visit Berlitz.com/Orlandowith