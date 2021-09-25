Available online 25 September 2021, 103372

Journal of Macroeconomics
abstract

How do the news about the future economic bases affect the distribution of loans at home and abroad? How effective is unconventional politics when favorable news turns out to be inaccurate? I study these questions using a two-sector macroeconomic model, two countries with one financial sector in which financial crises are accompanied by occasional leverage restrictions. In response to positive news on the non-tradable sector capital estimate which turns out to be inaccurate at a later date, the model captures the patterns of financial flows and current account dynamics in Spain between 20002010, including changes in the sectoral allocation of bank loans and movements in cross-country borrowing during flowering and bust. When there are unconventional policies by a joint authority in response to unfavorable favorable news, liquidity injections perform better in ameliorating the decline than purchases of direct assets from the non-tradable sector.

JEL Classification

E44

F32

F41

G15

G21

Keywords

Bank lending

Current account

Sectoral allocation

tidings

