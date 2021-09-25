The 20th International Conference on the Exchange of Professionals is scheduled for next April in Shenzhen





SHENZHEN, China- (TELE BUSINESS) -On the morning of September 23, the first meeting of the 20thth The Conference for the Organizing Committee of the International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP) was held in Shenzhen to introduce and review the overall work plan and composition of the Organizing Committee of the 20th CIEP. Lu Ming, Director of the Organizing Committee and member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Zheng Hongbo, Deputy Chairman of the Shenzhen City People’s Government, attended and spoke at the meeting, which was chaired by Li Zhuowen, Vice. Secretary-General of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, and also attended by friends and representatives from the Department of Foreign Expert Services Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Science and Technology Exchange Center in China, the Chinese Association for International Staff Exchange, Supervision of State Assets and the State Council Administration Commission, science and technology management departments in several provinces and CIEP partners. According to the unified arrangement, 20th CIEP is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from 24 to 25 April 2022. Focusing on the theme of innovation, development, collaboration and profit-making, this CIEP will fully implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of 19th CPC Central Committee to build an innovative international platform for science and technology and a professional exchange platform. CIEP will work with all parties to share China’s opportunities for technological innovation and accelerate the building of an open and innovative ecosystem and a community with a common future for humanity. In his speech, Mr. Lu reviewed the 19th highlightsth CIEP, and stressed that 2022 will be a year advancing on a new journey towards the second goal of the centenary of the complete construction of a modern socialist country, a key year on a new journey of high quality development with strength condensed and visionary knowledge, and 20th CIEP. Therefore, the success of CIEP would be of paramount importance. He urged all units to improve awareness of their political position, to serve the four orientations, to assist science and technology in supporting themselves, and to serve in building a new model of development; focus on key areas and plan various exhibitions, forums and activities with 14th Five-Year Plan as the core; to increase the functions of the service, to continue to focus on trade and innovative international scientific and technological service, to implement activities with extended characteristics; expanding cooperation channels and gathering more resources; strengthen risk control and ensure the safety and security of CIEP; improve service level, strengthen subsequent tracking by taking advantage of big data, and realize lifelong platform and CIEP. Vice President Zheng Hongbo showed how an event of high and international standards of talent and an important platform for talent recruitment from all over the country, the annual CIEP played a very important role in talent recruitment for Shenzhen, Guangdong and all parts of the country. Recently, the effect of talent gathering in Shenzhen is constantly increasing, and talents have become the most valuable resources and the main competitiveness of Shenzhen. Shenzhen will seize important opportunities provided by the central government for the comprehensive reform pilot in Shenzhen, accelerate the implementation of more open talent policies, further enhance the exchange and cooperation of international talent, inject new vitality in CIEP and will meet the new expectations for CIEP in all aspects. Shenzhen will also fully carry out pandemic prevention and control and safety and security protection, do well in organizing, servicing and protecting CIEP, and build 20th Conference on International Trade of Professionals in a large international gathering of higher quality and greater impact to provide stronger support for the implementation of China’s revitalization strategy through human resource development. Wang Youming, Director of the Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Commission, presented that 20th CIEP would be held in a dual engine display mode that integrates both offline and online formats. The offline exhibition will create five sections, including the Opening Ceremony, Shenzhen Forum, Exhibitions and Negotiations, Talent Recruitment, Theme Activities; the online exhibition will create the virtual showroom, project station, online recruitment and other functional service areas. With the platform and favorable resources, efforts will be made to provide services that integrate exhibition negotiations, scientific and technological cooperation, talent exchange service, marketing of scientific and technological achievements, etc. For governments at all levels, enterprises, public institutions and professional institutes, to assist CIEP in improving an ecological industry chain service platform, to create a new model for international high-level summits, to gather strong momentum for development of innovation, to build a deeply integrated ecosystem, to serve the expansion of the international circle of friends and to build CIEP in a gathering place of the first world class attractive to all the talents of scientific and technological innovation.

