Dean Berta Vinales: Fifteen-year-old World Superbike star dies after crash during race in Spain | World News





Fifteen-year-old motorcyclist Dean Berta Vinales has died after an accident at a World Superbike Championship race in Jerez, Spain. After 11 laps in the Supersport 300 support race, the Spanish athlete crashed in the second lap, along with three other riders. He suffered severe head and spinal injuries and was treated by medical crews who arrived at the scene, World Superbike said. They followed him to the runway, to an ambulance and to the county medical center. “Despite the best efforts of the county medical staff, the Medical Center has announced that Berta Vinales has unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” World Superbike said. The race was red-flagged by the director and canceled, along with the rest of Saturday’s action. Vinales was the cousin of motorcyclist Maverick Vinales and he traveled for his uncle Vinales Racing team. In a statement on social media, the Vinales Racing Team said it was “destroyed”. MotoGP said on Twitter: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of @ DeanBerta21 following an accident at # WorldSSP300 Race 1 today. “Sending all our love and strength to Maverick Vinales and all of Dean’s family, his team and loved ones.” Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez wrote: “Rest in peace Dean. All my support to family and friends.” We were very saddened to report the loss of Dean Berta Viales. E #BotaSBK the family sends love to his family, loved ones and his team. Your personality, enthusiasm and commitment will be extremely lacking. The whole world of motor racing will miss you, Dean. Travel in Peace. pic.twitter.com/46KuUt4Vnl – WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) September 25, 2021 The World Superbike said Vinales was “enjoying some good recent form” in his opening season at the FIM Supersport 300 World Championships, finishing fourth in Race 2 in the Magny-Cours County and sixth in Race 2 in Barcelona-Catalonia track. He had set the fastest lap in Race 1 and the organization said he was “showing great potential”. The tragedy is the latest in a series of accidents that have taken the lives of young knights. Fourteen-year-old Hugo Millan died after crashing into a race in Alcaniz, Spain in July, while Moto3 Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, died in May from injuries sustained in a three-bicycle collision during a qualifying session in Mugello County. . in Italy.

