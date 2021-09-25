At the UN, the riots in Haiti, Ethiopia draws global concern – WKRG News 5

Speeches can be written, but the UN General Assembly can sometimes be the only direct window to regional challenges that command global concern.

On Saturday, world leaders were speaking on behalf of some of the most volatile and troubling current conflicts. This includes India’s war over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s internal crises spreading into an immigrant crisis on the US-Mexico border, and questions about the role of Ethiopian governments in reported famine deaths in the Tigray region .

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has not shied away from tackling his country’s unrest following a major earthquake and the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, in recent months alluding to reports that Henry himself could not be implicated in the assassination.

I want to reaffirm here, on this platform, my determination to do everything possible to find the accomplices, accomplices and sponsors of this heinous crime. Nothing, absolutely nothing, no political maneuver, no media campaign, no distraction, could stop me from this goal: giving justice to President Moise, Henry said in a pre-recorded speech.

“It owes a debt to his memory, to his family and to the Haitian people.” “Judicial investigations are going with difficulty. It is a transnational crime. And for that, we formally seek mutual legal assistance. It is a priority of my government for the whole nation. Because this crime cannot go unpunished and those guilty, all those guilty must be punished.

The statement comes days after Henry fired his chief prosecutor, who had asked a judge to charge Henry with the murder of Moise that has shocked the world and stop the prime minister from leaving the country.

Haiti’s problems have crossed its borders, with thousands of immigrants fleeing to the United States. This week, the Biden administration special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned in protest of the large-scale deportation of Haiti migrants from the United States. Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination.

Henry made it clear that inequalities and conflict drive migration. But he was not directly criticized by Washington, whose treatment of Haitian asylum seekers has sparked a protest.

Human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, will always escape poverty and conflict, Henry said. Migration will continue as long as the planet has both affluent areas, while most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, with no prospect of a better life.

It was a complete denial to Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, who dismissed humanitarian concerns over Tigray as part of a “distorted propaganda campaign” in the shattered corner of northern Ethiopia.

The criminal enterprise and its enablers created and advertised horrific images of fake incidents. “As if the real misery of our people was not enough, the story scenarios are created to match not the facts, but the preconceived stereotypical attitudes,” McConnell said.

Ethiopia has faced the pressure of global concern since the UN warned of hunger in conflict, calling it the worst hunger crisis in the world in a decade. Starvation deaths have been reported since the government in June decided what the UN calls a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid.

In his speech Saturday, McConnell urged the international community to circumvent sanctions, avoid interference and have a constructive approach to its fighting forces from the region.

Prescriptions and punitive measures never helped improve situations or relations, he said, less than 10 days after the US threatened to impose sanctions on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi largely ignored his nation’s regional conflict, doing only what seemed to be a passing reference to Kashmir, channeling his comments through the lens of the crisis in Afghanistan.

Modi, who spent part of the week meeting with U.S. officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, was measured in his opposition to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans by harsh though predictable rhetoric that had come down hours earlier.

Modi called on the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said it was imperative that the country not be used as a base for spreading terror.

We must also be vigilant and make sure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its selfish interests, he said in an obvious reference to Pakistan, located in the middle of Afghanistan. and India.

On Friday, Khanhad, once again, labeled the nationalist fascist Modis Hindu government and attacked against India the Kashmir strike, the disputed region divided between each country but claimed by both.

The Indian government has raised concerns that the chaos left behind by the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan will take advantage of Pakistan and feed the long-running insurgency in Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold.

____

Follow Sally Ho on Twitter at http://twitter.com/_sallyho