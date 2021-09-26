International
Germans can not agree on who should lead after Angela MerkelExBulletin
As Germans prepare to vote in a general election, the country looks unsure who would be the best successor to Angela Merkel, who is resigning as chancellor after 16 years in power.
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Tomorrow is election day in Germany, and it’s a big day. Chancellor Angela Merkel is getting ready to resign after 16 years in office and this election will help decide who will succeed her to lead Germany and Europe. NPR Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz is with us now to tell us more. Rob, thank you so much for joining us.
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Well, thank you for having me, Michel.
MARTIN: So recent polls suggest these will be a very close choice. Why is she?
SCHMITZ: Well, this is one of the most interesting, unpredictable and widely open election seasons that Germany has ever seen. There is no single party that votes at more than 30%, and the difference between the two main parties is in single percentage points. And I think what we are seeing here is a country that is so accustomed to Angela Merkel leading that she can not agree on what or what she wants after she is gone. I spoke to the policy reporter Ansgar Siemens of the leading German newspaper Der Spiegel about this, and here is what he said.
ANSGAR SIEMENS: (Speaking German).
SCHMITZ: And, Michel, he’s saying here that Merkel is casting a huge shadow over this election campaign. He says the success of Chancellor’s candidate, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is in fact due to the fact that he is seen as the most similar to Merkel among the candidates, even because of his imitation of Merkel’s body language, like Scholz e understands that copying Merkel will benefit her.
MARTIN: So let me clarify that. German voters will vote for political parties tomorrow – right? – not for chancellor candidates directly.
SCHMITZ: That’s right. So tomorrow, every voter in Germany will cast two votes in the federal election. The first vote is for their representative in Parliament. There are 299 constituencies in Germany, so that means 299 members of Parliament, representing a range of parties, will be elected through that first ballot. The second vote that the Germans will give is for a political party. And the result of that second vote determines the composition of Parliament – how many seats each party will have in the end and which party will come out with the largest number of seats and thus likely to be in the best position to elect the chancellor future of the country.
MARTIN: So that means we can know right after the vote who the next chancellor will be, but we may not know the composition of Germany’s next government.
SCHMITZ: Exactly. And in these particular elections, as close as each party is voting to each other, we are looking at a scenario where maybe three parties will have to join together to form a coalition government, because it is clear this time that no single party will receive more than 50% of the vote. And because this is a fairly rare situation in German politics, it may take months of negotiations to complete this, so Germany is likely to have many more months than Merkel at the helm.
MARTIN: What about the issues? I mean, are there any specific issues that people really care about in this election?
SCHMITZ: Absolutely. The economy is big. The country is emerging from a pandemic. It has had a huge impact on everyone, but more so in these elections than in the past. And then also climate change has emerged as an important issue for many Germans. You may remember this summer, when parts of West Germany were suddenly flooded and 180 people died due to a natural disaster that was blamed for climate change. And that has had a huge impact on the people here, and each of the three major parties is highlighting climate change measures on their platforms, particularly the Greens.
MARTIN: And before I let you go, just one question about Europe – Angela Merkel is a kind of de facto leader for Europe. I mean…
SCHMITZ: Right.
MARTIN: Is this a factor in this campaign?
SCHMITZ: Yes. I think one of Merkel’s many legacies is that she has set expectations for her country that Germany, as Europe’s largest economy, should be a leader in Europe and that she should show that leadership to keep the EU -in together. And each of the first parties agrees with that notion, so yes, it has been a very big factor in this election.
MARTIN: This is Rob Schmitz of NPR joining us from Berlin. Rob, thank you very much.
SCHMITZ: Thank you.
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/25/1040718350/germans-cant-agree-on-who-should-lead-after-angela-merkel
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]