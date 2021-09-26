Germans can not agree on who should lead after Angela MerkelExBulletin

As Germans prepare to vote in a general election, the country looks unsure who would be the best successor to Angela Merkel, who is resigning as chancellor after 16 years in power.

Tomorrow is election day in Germany, and it’s a big day. Chancellor Angela Merkel is getting ready to resign after 16 years in office and this election will help decide who will succeed her to lead Germany and Europe. NPR Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz is with us now to tell us more. Rob, thank you so much for joining us.

MARTIN: So recent polls suggest these will be a very close choice. Why is she?

SCHMITZ: Well, this is one of the most interesting, unpredictable and widely open election seasons that Germany has ever seen. There is no single party that votes at more than 30%, and the difference between the two main parties is in single percentage points. And I think what we are seeing here is a country that is so accustomed to Angela Merkel leading that she can not agree on what or what she wants after she is gone. I spoke to the policy reporter Ansgar Siemens of the leading German newspaper Der Spiegel about this, and here is what he said.

ANSGAR SIEMENS: (Speaking German).

SCHMITZ: And, Michel, he’s saying here that Merkel is casting a huge shadow over this election campaign. He says the success of Chancellor’s candidate, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is in fact due to the fact that he is seen as the most similar to Merkel among the candidates, even because of his imitation of Merkel’s body language, like Scholz e understands that copying Merkel will benefit her.

MARTIN: So let me clarify that. German voters will vote for political parties tomorrow – right? – not for chancellor candidates directly.

SCHMITZ: That’s right. So tomorrow, every voter in Germany will cast two votes in the federal election. The first vote is for their representative in Parliament. There are 299 constituencies in Germany, so that means 299 members of Parliament, representing a range of parties, will be elected through that first ballot. The second vote that the Germans will give is for a political party. And the result of that second vote determines the composition of Parliament – how many seats each party will have in the end and which party will come out with the largest number of seats and thus likely to be in the best position to elect the chancellor future of the country.

MARTIN: So that means we can know right after the vote who the next chancellor will be, but we may not know the composition of Germany’s next government.

SCHMITZ: Exactly. And in these particular elections, as close as each party is voting to each other, we are looking at a scenario where maybe three parties will have to join together to form a coalition government, because it is clear this time that no single party will receive more than 50% of the vote. And because this is a fairly rare situation in German politics, it may take months of negotiations to complete this, so Germany is likely to have many more months than Merkel at the helm.

MARTIN: What about the issues? I mean, are there any specific issues that people really care about in this election?

SCHMITZ: Absolutely. The economy is big. The country is emerging from a pandemic. It has had a huge impact on everyone, but more so in these elections than in the past. And then also climate change has emerged as an important issue for many Germans. You may remember this summer, when parts of West Germany were suddenly flooded and 180 people died due to a natural disaster that was blamed for climate change. And that has had a huge impact on the people here, and each of the three major parties is highlighting climate change measures on their platforms, particularly the Greens.

MARTIN: And before I let you go, just one question about Europe – Angela Merkel is a kind of de facto leader for Europe. I mean…

MARTIN: Is this a factor in this campaign?

SCHMITZ: Yes. I think one of Merkel’s many legacies is that she has set expectations for her country that Germany, as Europe’s largest economy, should be a leader in Europe and that she should show that leadership to keep the EU -in together. And each of the first parties agrees with that notion, so yes, it has been a very big factor in this election.

MARTIN: This is Rob Schmitz of NPR joining us from Berlin. Rob, thank you very much.

